Brianna Chickenfry reveals she FaceTimed with Zach Bryan’s ex-wife for ‘hours’

Brianna ‘Chickenfry’ LaPaglia said she felt ‘validated’ after a candid conversation with Zach Bryan’s ex-wife Rose Madden, a month after Zach ‘caught her by surprise’ with the announcement of their breakup.

During Wednesday best friends podcastthe social media star told co-hosts Josh Richards and Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy that he has been in contact with Rose.

“I actually FaceTimed Rose for a couple hours,” Chickenfry shared. ‘I love her. I have never felt more seen and validated in my life, same with her. My God. She’s a great person.’

Although Portnoy pressed for more details, Chickenfry quickly shut him down, saying, “That’s between me and Rose.”

Meanwhile, Zach erased almost all traces of his marriage to Rose, which ended a year after their July 2020 wedding.

This comes on the heels of Zach’s absence from the 2024 CMAs, despite being nominated for Musical Event of the Year.

Brianna ‘Chickenfry’ LaPaglia said she felt ‘validated’ after a candid conversation with Zach Bryan’s ex-wife Rose Madden, a month after Zach ‘caught her by surprise’ with the announcement of their breakup.

“I actually FaceTimed Rose for a couple hours,” Chickenfry shared. ‘I love her. I have never felt more seen and validated in my life, same with her. My God. She’s a great person’ (Rose Madden pictured)

Instead of rubbing shoulders with fellow nominees Lainey Wilson, Chris Stapleton and Megan Moroney on country music’s biggest night, Zach Bryan opted to post photos of himself enjoying a “rainy day.”

Chickenfry confirmed that she and Zach were dating in July 2023 on her podcast, PlanBri Uncut.

While speaking with her co-host, Grace, the media personality stated, “I think I might have some things to address. I’ve been dating a guy named Zach.

He then clarified that he was a 28-year-old country star and that the two had been dating for “three weeks.”

She added, “It’s fun, it’s casual and yeah, I just wanted to address it because the whole internet is going crazy and people are doing s**t,” Brianna expressed during the episode titled The Cat’s. Out of the bag.

After confirming their relationship, the then-couple made their red carpet debut at the Grammy Awards in February.

On October 22, Brianna shared an emotional video on YouTube just hours after Zach announced their breakup on Instagram.

LaPaglia posted the video, titled ‘I love you guys, I’ll be back soon’ on his Plan Bri UnCut channel. In the three-minute clip, she spoke candidly from the bathroom floor, explaining that it’s a place that “brings her comfort.”

Meanwhile, Zach erased almost all traces of his marriage to Rose, which ended a year after their wedding in July 2020; (Zach and Chickenfry in February)

This comes on the heels of Zach’s absence from the 2024 CMAs, despite being nominated for Musical Event of the Year.

“I just woke up and Zach posted on his Instagram that we had broken up, and I had no idea that post was going to appear. He didn’t text me, he didn’t call me. I woke up to a bunch of texts saying : “Are you okay?” LaPaglia shared.

She said she was “completely surprised” by Bryan’s decision to publicize the news of their split.

‘Do you see the swelling on my face? “I’ve been crying for five days straight,” she admitted.

‘I’m at a point where I’m wondering, how can you give everything to someone and love them so unconditionally, through things that you shouldn’t because you just love them and want them… like you see the good in them?’ LaPaglia continued through tears.

‘This is so embarrassing. “I don’t give a damn,” he added. ‘How can you give every ounce of yourself to someone and then be thrown away within days?’ “It’s really heartbreaking.”

Near the end of the video, LaPaglia urged her viewers to respect her privacy during this difficult time, emphasizing that she would share her thoughts when she felt ready, but for now, she felt completely “blindsided.”