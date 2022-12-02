Brian Wallwork, Melbourne Violin teacher, is in jail for raping 2 young girls

<!–

A Melbourne music teacher who had an ongoing sexual relationship with a teenage girl could be released from prison after 18 months.

Brian Wallwork had “aged” because of his attraction to teenagers, a Victorian County Court judge found, acknowledging that nearly 15 years had passed since his offense.

The now 48-year-old was sentenced on Friday to two years and 10 months behind bars after pleading guilty to four charges, relating to sex offenses against two girls.

He admitted committing an indecent act with a girl when she was 15 and two charges of sexual penetration of another girl before and after she turned 16.

The couple met playing the violin, although the girl was not his student.

Wallwork taught at Eltham College and had a responsibility to report students he believed were at risk of grooming or sexual abuse.

Instead of reporting it, he became an abuser.

Judge Martine Marich said the ongoing relationship with the young violinist was secret and underhanded.

Wallwork was aware that the girl’s parents condemned it and so they had to meet and communicate in secret through secret phones he bought for her.

He first targeted the girl after performing on an overnight trip, when he and a group of students were staying with his parents.

The young woman told the court she believed Wallwork was interested in her because she was special and mature for her age.

“I was convinced he had a crush on me, but I was targeted by a pedophile,” she said.

They started seeing each other after the initial incident and physical contact escalated into sex.

Wallwork infected her with a sexually transmitted disease, resulting in ongoing gynecological problems for the young woman.

The woman, now in her thirties, acknowledged that she was unable to comprehend what was happening at the time.

She hid the abuse from her parents and her relationship with them became strained.

“I remember wanting to protect my abuser at all costs,” she said.

Wallwork worked at St Peter’s College in Cranbourne East until last year, but the girls he was offended against were not from that school and the school was completely unaware of his crimes.

After his crime against the first girl ended, Wallwork targeted a second student who kissed and groped her.

Judge Marich noted that the violation did not involve physical coercion, but psychological coercion.

Since then he had not committed any crimes and had engaged in rehabilitation of offenders.

“You’ve aged beyond your teen attraction and you have a good prospect for rehabilitation,” she said.

Wallwork, who was out on bail, was taken into custody on Friday. He was convicted as a serious sex offender.