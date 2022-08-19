Brian Stelter OUT at CNN as new boss Chris Licht cleans house

CNN has canceled Brian Stelter’s Sunday media show after new boss Chris Licht vowed to clean up the network and distance himself from opinion broadcasts.

Stelter, the main media correspondent and host of Reliable Sources for the past nine years, is the network’s second victim after Licht took over earlier this year.

Jeffrey Toobin, CNN’s legal analyst, announced last week that he would not be returning to the network after his vacation.

Some speculated online that other anchors could be next, with Don Lemon, a lightning rod for the right, being mentioned.

Licht has been known to want to distance himself from the highly partisan broadcaster Lemon specializes in.

Stelter confirmed in a statement to: NPR that he would be stepping down from the show, which celebrated its 30th anniversary in March

He said he was grateful for the show and for his team’s research into “the media, the truth and the stories that shape our world.”

Stelter added, “It was a rare privilege to run a weekly show aimed at the press at a time when it had never been more consistent.”

It’s coming off the back of a nosedive in ratings, dropping to less than half its rival on Fox News and averaging just 787,000 this year.

Stelter was CNN’s chief media correspondent for nine years and host of the CNN program Trusted Sources

Stelter, pictured, has become the second victim of new CNN boss Chris Licht after failing to report the “open secret” affair between Licht’s predecessor, Jeff Zucker, and staffer Allison Gollust

Stelter confirmed the news in a statement, before joking on Twitter that he picked a ‘bad day’ for not charging his phone.

He added that he would say more about the show’s final episode on Sunday.

Licht is currently working to revive the scandal-stricken network after several high-profile incidents, and Stelter informed the news on Wednesday.

Stelter was reportedly called to Licht’s office on Wednesday and looked “funny.”

He “refused to talk about the conversation,” he said Puck News.

In a statement on Twitter, he said: “I picked a bad day to break the ABC rule – Always Be Charging. I took the kids sightseeing in downtown Manhattan and my phone is on 2%.”

CNN confirmed in a statement to DailyMail.com that Stelter’s last show will be on Sunday.

“As a result, Brian Stelter will leave the company. We appreciate his contributions and wish him every success in embarking on new endeavours,” said a spokesperson.

Stelter’s colleague Oliver Darcy, who writes the media newsletter with him, praised the 36-year-old.

‘End of an era. It’s been a great ride to work with @BrianStelter and the @ReliableSources team for the past five years.

“Brian has been a first-rate colleague, mentor and friend. I can’t wait to see what he does next.’

However, the show has struggled in the ratings war with Fox News.

Fox’s rival show, MediaBuzz, averaged 1.5 million viewers this year, while Reliable Sources had 787,000 viewers.

Reliable sources have the lowest figure since 2015, losing 26 percent of the total audience from last year.

It has lost 34 percent among the 25-54 age group and 31 percent in the 18-49 demographic.

CNN’s new boss Chris Licht is currently working to revive the scandal-stricken network, with Stelter being the second to head after Jeffrey Toobin – who said he resigned but is believed to have been forced is to be out

Jeffrey Toobin returned to the air in June 2021 after an eight-month suspension, but announced last week not to return after his holiday

The news of Stelter’s departure was greeted with joy by his critics and some of his rivals.

Fox News provocateur Greg Gutfeld tweeted: ‘Yo @BrianStelter – my show is hiring.’

Critics demanded that Stelter be fired earlier this year after he failed to report the “open secret” affair between former CEO Jeff Zucker and executive Allison Gollust.

Zucker stepped down as CNN president in February for failing to make his relationship with Gollust public when he was interviewed as part of the Chris Cuomo investigation.

He and Gollust claim the romance started during COVID, but media sources tell DailyMail.com it predates the pandemic and was an open secret in CNN offices.

A cable news veteran, who declined to be named, spoke about the close relationship between Stelter and Zucker.

“Brian Stelter should call his agent and look for another job,” they said.

“He’s been Jeff Zucker’s waterboy for years and nobody believes he didn’t know all this.”

Gollust and Zucker lived in the same block of flats with their respective families, worked together for over 20 years at NBC and then CNN, and had what some called an “uncomfortably cozy” relationship.

Jeff Zucker and Allison Gollust at the Billy Joel concert at Madison Square Garden on November 5, 2021 with Don Lemon (right) and Fareed Zakaria (bottom left). Zucker has stepped down as president of CNN over their romance and the fact that he lied about it while being questioned for the Chris Cuomo investigation

They are now both divorced and a source told DailyMail.com their splits were partly due to their relationship.

The analyst was infamously caught masturbating during a Zoom conversation with colleagues at New Yorker magazine, only to be invited back by CNN’s disgraced ex-boss Jeff Zucker

Toobin was famously fired by The New Yorker in November 2020, after 27 years, when he was caught on camera masturbating during a Zoom conversation with colleagues.

He claimed he didn’t know his webcam was still on when he started masturbating.

CNN suspended him for eight months before welcoming him back — much to the anger of many on the network.

His return to CNN a year ago, in June 2021, was accompanied by a fawning interview in which he fawningly apologized to his colleagues for his “deeply moronic” behavior and said he was “incredibly grateful” to be back on the air. .

Toobin appeared on shows across the network and on Friday said he would miss his CNN colleagues.

Chief media correspondent and Reliable Sources Host is seen as the network’s second victim after Licht took over in early 2022. Stelter (left) is seen interrogating Zucker (right).

Zucker with his ex-wife Caryn in 2011 (left) and Gollust with her ex-husband Billy (right) in 2008. The pair have known each other and have been working together for 20 years, starting at ABC, and media sources say their affair was a ‘open secret’

On his first appearance back on air, Toobin apologized to his wife Amy McIntosh and his three children

Toobin said he had decided to leave, but some within the company saw it as part of a wider move by Light to clean up the network after scandals involving Chris Cuomo and Zucker.

A source told DailyMail.com: “Chris Light is really focused on CNN turning a corner. He really listens to what people want and is not driven by ego.

“He’s bringing CNN back downtown, he’s done away with the ridiculous breaking news cut-ins and graphics that drove everyone crazy, and he knows no one will shed a tear over Toobin’s departure, especially the women of CNN.”

Cuomo saw his show Cuomo Prime Time canceled in late November after anchor was suspended and then fired for helping his brother, former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, while being charged with sexual harassment.

Chris is still fighting for $18 million — the remainder of his contract — but Zucker declined to pay, citing the conflict of interest between Chris’ relationship with his brother and his on-air reporting for CNN.

According to Politico sources, Cuomo’s team said it was hypocritical of Zucker to fire Chris over a conflict of interest when he himself has one in his relationship with Gollust.

Since November, CNN has been testing several potential replacements for the 9 p.m. show, including Jim Acosta, Laura Coates, Michael Smerconish, and Sara Sidner.