Brian May’s wife Anita Dobson says she mistook his heart attack for overexertion due to exercise

Anita Dobson has revealed that she initially thought her husband Brian May’s heart attack in 2020 was due to ‘exaggerating’ after overexertion.

However, the EastEnders legend, 73, was later shocked to learn the true extent of the 75-year-old Queen rocker’s ill health, when he was hospitalized and found to be ‘very close to death’.

Speaking to Richard Eden of The Daily Mail about Brian’s heart attack, Anita recalled: ‘He said, ‘Honey, I think I’m having a heart attack’, I said, ‘No, you exercised and you overdid it’. ‘

However, her 22-year-old guitarist, husband, was quick to emphasize that things were more serious than she thought, adding: “He replied, ‘No, this is different.'”

While discussing Brian’s recovery, Anita admitted that her way of sleeping needed work.

She added to Richard, “I was the most miserable nurse you ever saw!”

In May 2020, Brian shared his ordeal that saw him rushed to hospital after suffering a heart attack.

The musician was recovering from a torn muscle and pinched nerve from a garden injury when he suffered a heart attack during his recovery.

Brian released one Instagram video in which he explains the shocking series of events leading up to his hospitalization.

Brian, who is now fully recovered, started the clip with: stating: ‘I told you I had a torn muscle and that was the way I was diagnosed and we thought it was a freak garden accident… I kind of forgot to do something about the bum that people find funny.. ., it turned out not really to be the case.’

He went on to reveal that after he was diagnosed with a tear in his gluteus maximus, he was confused when he found he was still in pain a week later.

He explained, “I mean real pain. I wanted to jump at some points. I couldn’t believe the pain. And people say “that’s not like a torn muscle,” so I ended up having another MRI.’

The results showed that Brian had a compressed sciatic nerve, which he noted “felt like someone had stuck a screwdriver in my back the whole time. It was unbearable…’

However, in the midst of treatment for his pinched nerve and torn muscle, Brian suffered another medical emergency.

He explained, “So that’s one side of the story, and I’m a lot better now. I am free from that terrible pain that destroys your mind…

“But the rest of the story is a bit more bizarre. I was shocked, I thought I was a healthy boy. Everyone says I have high blood pressure and keep fit, I cycle, good nutrition.

“I had – in the middle of the whole saga of the painful backside – I had a minor heart attack. I say small, it’s not something that hurt me. It was about 40 minutes of chest pain and tightness. It’s that feeling in the arms and sweating.

“And you know, you’ve heard things and you think ‘this is a heart attack’. Long story short, my wonderful doctor drove me to the hospital himself and I got an angiogram [an X-ray used to examine blood vessels.]’

Brian went on to reveal that doctors discovered that he had clogged three arteries and that he was in danger of blocking blood flow to his heart.

Doctors suggested that he undergo open-heart surgery, but Brian chose the alternative, which was to place three stents in his heart.

Hospitalized: The rocker released an Instagram video explaining the shocking series of events leading up to his hospitalization