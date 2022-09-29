Brian May reveals Taylor Hawkins’ widow Alison requested their wedding song at LA tribute show

A slew of musical celebrities gathered in Los Angeles Tuesday night to pay tribute to the late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins, with Queen’s Brian May revealing a heartfelt request that had been made.

The Los Angeles show – held at the Kia Forum – was actually the second tribute, with the first in London, where May performed Queen’s hit Love Of My Life in 1975.

The 75-year-old guitarist revealed onstage at the event that he originally had no intention of playing the song that night until he received a message from Taylor’s widow, Alison Hawkins.

When May took the stage at the Kia Forum, he revealed why he decided to play this song to the public.

“I wasn’t going to sing this song tonight because we all decided this was a party, and this was a time to celebrate, right? Then something happened,” May revealed.

“I sang this song at Wembley (where the British tribute was held) when we did this a few weeks ago and it’s a song written by a young man named Freddie Mercury,” May continued.

“And I wasn’t going to do it, but then I got a message from Alison Hawkins,” he said of Taylor’s widow.

And she said, ‘Brian, I want you to do this song. I want everyone to do this song for me. I want you to do it for me and Taylor because it was our number. It was played at our wedding. was our wedding album,” May explained.

He added that Alison, who married Hawkins in 2005, also requested May to “let everyone sing it as my gift to the love of my life.”

Then he asked the crowd, ‘Shall we do it? But everyone has to do it with me, okay? If you don’t know the words, you can hum, okay?’

After the emotional performance, Alison took the stage with daughters Annabelle, 13, and Everleigh, 8, blowing a kiss to the audience.

Love Of My Life was one of 50 songs performed during the six-hour tribute concert at the Kia Forum.

The full lineup for the concert included music legends such as Travis Barker, Joan Jett, Kesha, Lars Ulrich, Mark Ronson and many more.

There will also be a number of sons of rock legends with Wolfgang Van Halen (Eddie Van Halen’s son) and more.

Taylor Hawkins died in March at the age of 50 in a hotel room in Bogota, Colombia.

