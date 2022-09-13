Brian May recalls his terror at performing at the Queen’s Golden Jubilee

<!–

Brian May recalls his fear of God Save The Queen performing solo live on the roof of Buckingham Palace during the Queen’s Golden Jubilee Celebrations.

The Queen guitarist, 75, revealed he broke royal protocol when she subsequently failed to recognize him.

According to the Daily Mail’s Eden Confidential column, Brian said of the 2002 performance: ‘It was very, very frightening.

‘[I thought] if i save god the queen for a billion people [on TV]that will be me [remembered] for the rest of my life – the man who screwed up.’

Luckily he didn’t – and a few weeks later he was presented to the monarch along with other guitar legends, Eric Clapton, Jimmy Page and Jeff Beck.

He said, “There was a silence. And of course protocol says you can’t open a conversation with the monarch, but I thought, someone has to say something.

“So I said, ‘Very glad to meet you, ma’am – I’m the man who stood on your roof.’ And she said, “Oh, that was you, wasn’t it?” ‘

Her Majesty nevertheless invited him to her Platinum Jubilee bash.

Brian previously spoke about his nerves on The One Show, saying, “It still gives me chills, that little rush because the adrenaline was insane and I thought to myself, ‘I’ll never be afraid of anything again’.”

People say, “Were you afraid of falling off?” No, I was afraid of being the man who ruined it at the top of Buckingham Palace with a billion people watching. It was totally live and totally dangerous!’

All of Her Majesty’s children had been rushed to Balmoral on Thursday after doctors became ‘concerned’ about her health. Hours later, she died surrounded by her family.

Her death was confirmed at 6:30 p.m. Thursday. A Buckingham Palace spokesman said: ‘The Queen passed away peacefully this afternoon in Balmoral. The King and The Queen Consort remain in Balmoral tonight and return to London tomorrow.”

Charles, the king, said: ‘The death of my beloved mother, Her Majesty the Queen, is a moment of the greatest sorrow for me and all members of my family.

“We deeply mourn the passing of a beloved sovereign and dearly beloved mother. I know her loss will be deeply felt throughout the country, the rich and the Commonwealth, and by countless people around the world.

“During this period of grief and change, my family and I will be comforted and sustained by our knowledge of the respect and deep affection in which the Queen was held so widely.”