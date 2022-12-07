Brian Houston’s Right Hand Defends Golden Handshake Given to Hillsong Founder’s Pedophile Father

[noscript_1]

Brian Houston’s right-hand man has defended a golden handshake given to Frank Houston after the pedophile preacher’s sexual abuse of a child was discovered, a court has been told.

Hillsong founder Brian Houston is on trial in Sydney’s Downing Center Local Court where he has denied failing to disclose to police his knowledge of his father Frank Houston’s rape of a seven-year-old boy in the 1970s.

Brett Sengstock was sexually assaulted by Frank Houston inside his family’s Coogee home before saying he was “paid” for his “silence”.

Brian Houston, 68, pleaded not guilty to one count of concealing a serious indictable offense and argued that Sengstock expressed his desire not to go to authorities.

His defense also argued that prior to Frank Houston’s death in 2004, Brian Houston had made public and media statements about his father’s abuse of Sengstock.

Brian Houston (right) fights accusations that he did not disclose his father’s sexual abuse

The court has been told that it first came to the church’s attention in October 1999 when Mr Sengstock’s mother revealed the matter to itinerant evangelical pastor Kevin ‘Mad Dog’ Mudford.

Mr. Mudford then called George Aghajanian, the general manager of Hills Christian Living Center, of which Brian Houston was the senior pastor.

Mr. Aghajanian received a certificate protecting him from prosecution by Magistrate Gareth Christofi in exchange for his testimony. Mudford has not been charged with any crime.

The Hills Christian Life Center would later merge with the Sydney Christian Life Center to become Hillsong.

Frank Houston was fired from the church and had his credentials as a pastor removed in late 1999 after he admitted to Brian Houston about his rape of Mr. Sengstock.

However, the court was told on Thursday that Frank Houston remained on the church’s payroll until November 2000.

Additionally, Frank Houston received a financial payment as part of his retirement package, Aghajanian said during testimony Thursday.

Frank Houston sexually assaulted a seven-year-old boy in 1970

Brett Sengstock (pictured left) was sexually abused by Frank Houston.

Mr. Aghajanian, who is Hillsong’s current general manager, defended the decision to give Frank Houston a golden handshake, saying it was a joint package that was also given to Frank’s wife, Hazel, who was also Pastor at the Sydney Christian Life Center.

“I think it was a retirement package that was committed to both of them before they knew anything about this situation,” Aghajanian said.

George Aghajanian denies there was a ‘cover-up’ of Frank Houston’s abuse of a child

And I think Hazel should have been taken care of in her retirement too.

Mr Aghajanian said the church board could have “made the package just for Hazel” and “all the right could have been given to Hazel”.

He said the matter was not reported to the Department of Family and Community Services because the church board considered it a historical matter and the church did not exist in 1970 when Frank Houston abused Sengstock.

“There was no cover-up, I received an accusation, I reported the accusation to my boss, who was Brian,” Aghajanian said.

He then reported it to the ACCC (Australian Christian Churches). We felt that this was the appropriate course of action for a situation that happened before our church existed some 30 years earlier.

“We had no evidence that Frank committed any wrongdoing in this matter prior to receiving that indictment.”

The hearing continues.