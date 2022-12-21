Brian Houston maintains it was the ‘right thing’ not to report father’s abuse

Prosecutor Gareth Harrison told Houston that he “purged” his father’s actions to protect the church from scandal, which he denied.
Houston told the congregation he faced his father with the allegations that led to “certain admissions” on “issues,” according to a transcript of the sermon that was read in part to Downing Center’s local court.
“You didn’t say what the confessions were. You haven’t even said what the problems are,’ Harrison said.
“It’s true I didn’t discuss the details of what Frank had done to the entire congregation,” Houston replied.
During the 2002 sermon, Houston also stated, “My father, he loves God. He still loves God. He is still in the word.”
Harrison suggested, “What you actually said was ‘despite this part of his life getting out of hand, he’s still a good man’.”
Houston said it was “not necessarily” his intention to convey that to the council.
Harrison suggested that Houston had carefully chosen the sermon’s words to obscure the truth.
“Here you are… telling your congregation that someone called the church and made a very serious moral accusation against your father,” Harrison said.
“You’re trying to fool them into thinking this was a serious allegation, but not a child sexual abuse allegation.”
“I never tried to fool the council,” said Houston.
Earlier this week, Houston told the court how difficult it was for him to talk about his father’s crimes and how he struggled for years to use the word “pedophile” to describe him.
“I found it extremely difficult every time I had to retell the story,” explains Houston.
The hearing will resume in June.
