Brian Dowling’s sister Aoife has emotional reunion with his daughter Blake

Brian Dowling’s sister Aoife was reunited with the baby she was carrying for him and his husband Arthur Gourounlian.

The former Big Brother winner, 44, announced on Saturday that he had welcomed a baby girl named Blake, while his husband gushed that they had “waited all our lives” for the arrival.

Aoife was the couple’s surrogate, and Brian took to Instagram on Wednesday to share a heartwarming photo of her rocking baby Blake.

He wrote: ‘Today it was REUNION TIME in the Dowling Gourounlian household. We had a little visitor in the form of @effidy_dowling_❤️

‘It was an emotional reunion as tears flowed. Times like these are so special. I still find it hard to believe that Aoife, Arthur and I made this BEAUTIFUL LITTLE BABY.

Blake LOVES her Aunt Aoife so much and was so content in her arms. How SENSATIONAL does Aoife look especially 5 days after giving birth.’

Brian also shared a shot from the delivery room, with the couple grabbing Aoife’s arm just after she gave birth.

Brian called his daughter their ‘little princess’ and wrote: ‘Please be sincere for the arrival of our BEAUTIFUL DAUGHTER Blake Maria Rose Dowling Gourounlian. Yes folks another BDG.

Blake was delivered safely on Thursday September 1st at 2:52 pm weighing 7lb 4ozs. We are ABSOLUTELY IN LOVE with her and can’t believe she’s here and ours ❤️,” he explained.

Brian continued to thank the women who contributed to the process, writing: “All this would not have been possible without our donor, a woman we have never met or even seen a photo of, but who gave us the GIFT OF LIFE has given.

Now where do we even begin with you @effidy_dowling_ you are a HOLY to us and we will be FOREVER THANK YOU for the REST OF OUR LIFE. Baby Blake can’t wait for her Aunt Aoife to spoil her. #babyishere #fatherhood #princess.’

Special moment: The reality star shared a recording from the delivery room, where the couple grabbed Brian’s sister Aoife, who was their surrogate, just after she gave birth

Brian and Arthur, who tied the knot in 2015, will also appear on TV in their new RTÉ documentary Brian & Arthur’s Very Modern Family – which will air later this year.

The show will focus on their surrogacy, focusing on the highs of baby preparation and the lows of surrogacy delivery in Ireland – where there is no legislation about it.

While the birth was also filmed for the show, as Brian previously joked, “Aoife insisted on where the cameras can and cannot go.”

And in June, Brian revealed details about the couple’s journey to parenthood during an appearance on Made by Mammas: The podcast — sharing that he’d always wanted to be a father and that his sister graciously offered to make his dreams come true by having a donor egg to be carried.

Settle: Brian, who won Big Brother in 2001, also recorded his stories while Blake slept on his chest – he said life had been “crazy” since he welcomed the toddler

Devoted Dad: As professional dancer Arthur shared a sweet video with Blake admitting to being ‘obsessed with her’

However, the television host revealed that the journey to fatherhood had been difficult after he and his husband discovered “things along the way,” meaning it would only be possible for one to be the baby’s biological father.

While not revealing who their child’s biological father will be, Brian told host Zoe Hardman, “It makes no difference to me and Arthur.”

Recalling the moment his sister offered to be their surrogate, he continued, “In 2020 at Christmas, Aoife said, ‘I’m definitely interested in doing this for you,’ and we kind of thought, ‘Oh my gosh, maybe this is something we really need to think about,” I said to Arthur, “I’m 44 this year and I said by age 45 I just feel like I’m getting too old” – Arthur is two years younger than I ‘.

Documenting it: Brian and Arthur, who tied the knot in 2015, will also appear on TV in their new RTÉ documentary Brian & Arthur’s Very Modern Family – which will air later this year (pictured with Aoife while pregnant)