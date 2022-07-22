Brian Austin Green says he ‘thinks’ done having kids after welcoming his fifth child last month

Father of five Brian Austin Green ‘thinks’ he’s done having kids.

The 49-year-old star and his partner Sharna Burgess became parents to a son named Zane Walker Green on June 28, while he also has Noah, nine, Bodhi, eight, and Journey, five, with ex-wife Megan Fox, as well as Kassius. , 20, with Vanessa Marcil.

And after praising Sharna as an “amazing” mom, the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum joked that he doesn’t plan on adding any more kids to his brood because he needs a school bus to transport them.

‘He is great! I mean, he’s only three weeks old at this point,” Brian gushed at… Entertainment tonight about his newborn boy.

“But Sharna is great, she’s a great mother.”

He then joked, “I mean, I have five kids, and we joke about the fact that I already had a station wagon. [before Zane]so now i have [to get] a Yukon Denali.

“If I have another one, I’ll move to a school bus or something.

‘How do you travel? Like, you know, going to a restaurant and asking for a table for seven, it’s all starting to get a bit much.

“So I think I’ll be done by five.”

However, Brian admitted that there is a good chance he will change his mind and have another child.

He said, ‘I don’t say never, you see, I say, ‘I think.’ And a lot of thinking can come out of it. There is a lot of room for change there.’

The former rapper also revealed that his other children have been “amazing” with their new sibling and that it has “been really smooth so far.”

“The kids are so great with Zane, they were great with Sharna the whole time she was pregnant.” he added.

“They would come in every morning and want to rub her belly and they would talk to him and they’re just obsessed with him. They come in every morning now and say, “Is he awake yet?”

“You know, they tiptoe around, they’re so cute, it’s so cool.”

“It just went really smoothly,” he continued. “It’s been great.”