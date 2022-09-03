Brian Austin Green heads out in Malibu with Sharna Burgess and their newborn son

Brian Austin Green seemed cheerful as he spent the afternoon with his family in Malibu earlier on Friday.

The Beverly Hills, 90210 alum, 49, kept his look casual and cool as his girlfriend, Sharna Burgess, 37, carried their newborn son, Zane, in her arms.

Later in the eventful day, the actor was pictured with his six-year-old son Journey, who he shares with his ex-wife Megan Fox.

The happy couple were seen holding hands as they strolled through the exciting Malibu Chili Cook Off together.

Brian opted for comfort and wore black, loose-fitting jeans with cuffs at the bottom. He paired the pants with a blue printed T-shirt and a bluish colored cap.

The talented actor threw a gray baby carrier over his top to easily hold his newborn baby all day long.

His girlfriend and professional ballroom dancer also kept her looking casual and simple for their outing.

She donned light blue jeans and added a black cropped top to keep her cool amid the California heat wave.

The Dancing With The Stars competitor pulled her locks away from her face and styled her blonde locks in two braids.

Sharna added a tawny hat to keep the setting sun from flashing in her eyes.

The talented performer held her beau’s hand as they walked around the cook and enjoyed the fresh air.

Another photo showed Brian’s son Journey, staying close to the group as they stopped for a snack.

The Desperate Housewives actor shares Journey, Bodhi and Noah with his ex-wife Megan Fox. He has another son, Kassius, who he shares with fellow Beverly Hills 90210 alum, Vanessa Marcil.

Brian and Sharna first crossed paths in a cafe in 2020 after their mutual acquaintance linked them.

The actor told People at the moment even though he wasn’t looking for a relationship after his divorce from Megan, the sparks instantly flew.

“On our first date we just lost track of time and the next time the same thing happened. It became something noticeably different from anything I’d ever experienced before.’

The two became a couple shortly after, and a year later they took part in Dancing With The Stars together.

Earlier this year in February, Sharna and Brian officially announced that they are expecting their first child together. In June they welcome their son Zane.

The professional dancer recently revealed on Instagram that she had made the decision not to return to the upcoming season of Dancing With The Stars.

The new mom explained that while her health is great and she feels her body is “fit”, she wasn’t ready to be away from her son for a long time.

“I wasn’t ready to be away from Zane for at least 10 hours a day,” she stated on her Instagram story.

“I have this family and this newborn at home that I may never get these moments back,” she said. “To watch him grow and this bonding time, I’ve waited so long for this. I stay in that moment. I’m going to live and enjoy every bit of it.’

