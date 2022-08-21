Brian Austin Green cradles his and girlfriend Sharna Burgess’ newborn son Zane: ‘Almost two months!’

<!–

Brian Austin Green posted a new photo to Instagram last weekend of him holding his newborn son Zane, who he shares with girlfriend Sharna Burgess.

The proud dad, 49, held the toddler in a forward-facing baby carrier that strapped to his fit torso.

The Beverly Hills 90210 alum recruited his 691,000 followers, as he reflected in the caption, “Getting so big so fast!! Almost 2 months now.’

Proud Dad: Brian Austin Green took to Instagram this weekend to share a new photo of him holding his newborn son Zane

The father of five stood outside on a sunny day with lush green trees in the background.

He was dressed in a white crew-neck T-shirt, which showed his tattoos on both muscular arms.

Brian looked down admiringly at his youngest child as the month-old’s mouth hung open admirably.

Zane was dressed in a blue long-sleeved top and green-and-white striped bottoms and his head full of hair was tilted to the side.

Zane is the first child of Brian and Sharna Burgess together, and earlier this year shared that she would “love” to have more children with Brian

The TV star’s textured hair was salt and pepper, as was his full and carefully trimmed beard.

In addition to Zane, the media personality shares sons Noah, nine, Bodhi, eight, and Journey, five, with ex-wife Megan Fox and son Kassius, 20, with Vanessa Marcil.

Zane is Sharna’s first-born child, and earlier this year shared that she would “love” to have more children with Brian.

Speak with Us Weekly She revealed: “It’s not that I wouldn’t like to have more children. To be [that] I want to be able to spend great quality time with Zane.

Sharna went on to explain that she loved being pregnant and “hopes” to have a daughter one day with the former 90210 star, but admitted she needs to “settle in” to become a mother before thinking about it. .

Candid: Last month, Sharna shared her experience with the cesarean section on social media when she uploaded a selfie showing her scar

Last month, Sharna shared her C-section experience on social media when she uploaded a selfie showing her scar.

The professional dancer pulled her hair into a high bun while pulling down a pair of gray knickers.

“I wasn’t expecting a C-section,” she began the caption. “I didn’t necessarily have a birth plan, but even my relaxed go with the flow approach was tested when we were told it was the safest option.”

“Our little Zane tried so hard to get out, but after over 30 hours of labor and vomiting my water TWICE, I just wasn’t dilated enough,” she explained.