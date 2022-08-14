Brexit mastermind Nigel Farage warns Peter Dutton liberals to be more conservative to win elections

The Liberal Party must become more conservative and assertive to win the next federal election Brexit mastermind Nigel Farage.

The former British politician-turned-TV presenter who will be bringing his speech to Australia next month believes Scott Morrison was defeated because the Liberals became too moderate and supported a large state.

In an interview with Daily Mail Australia, Mr Farage denounced the ‘awakened’ culture and warned that conservative movements in Western democracies must stand firm against attempts by the far left to ‘destroy everything our countries have ever stood for’ .

He described Australia’s response to the Covid pandemic as “absolutely hysterical” and warned that the “uninspiring” Anthony Albanese will maintain the “very, very strong level of the big state in Australia” and do nothing for small businesses. .

Since the defeat of Scott Morrison on May 21, Liberals have struggled with an internal battle over how to approach the 2025 election.

Conservatives want the party to move to the right, present a ‘strong alternative’ and appeal to the suburbs and regions – but moderates want a soft touch that embraces climate change action to reclaim city seats lost to green-blue independents.

Farage, who successfully campaigned for the UK to leave the European Union as leader of the UK Independence Party, said the Liberals under Peter Dutton should choose the first option.

“If conservative parties and movements stop being conservative, they will lose the election,” he said.

“If they become more assertive and conservative, they tend to win.

“Despite the fact that progressive voices in our capitals dominate such a big part of the debate, ordinary people don’t want their children taught to be ashamed of their past, they don’t want society to be more deeply divided.

And what conservative parties need to do is be more assertive.

During the Covid-19 pandemic, the coalition government backed some of the longest lockdowns in the world, banned its own citizens from entering the country, supported crippling closures of state borders and blew the national debt to nearly $1 trillion.

Mr Farage said: ‘In Australia the Liberal Party was in power for a long time, but they weren’t particularly assertive, they lost their way, became a very, very big state and they lost.

“They weren’t conservative enough and, guess what, they lost.”

Mr Farage said he understands the challenge posed by the climate-conscious teal independents who have taken six Liberals’ seats in the affluent areas of Sydney, Melbourne and Perth.

But he believes Boris Johnson’s landslide election victory in 2019 is a template for a right-wing victory.

Look what happened to the British Conservative Party in 2019. It went on and on, struggling to cope with Brexit and the idea of ​​controlling borders and being tough on immigration,” he said.

“But then Boris won the largest majority the Tories have had in 40 years by being elected as a Conservative.”

Farage warned that the fall of the Johnson administration in the polls after raising taxes and raising public debt to record levels serves as a warning to other center-right parties.

“They were elected as conservatives, they ruled as progressive liberals and they lost a lot of their support. They have collapsed as a batch,” he said.

Farage said taking a more conservative position will convince people who might not otherwise vote to show up on Election Day.

Although Australia has compulsory voting, only 89 percent of registered voters turned up for the 2022 poll.

By contrast, turnout for conservative Tony Abbott’s 2013 landslide was 93 percent.

“There are people who don’t normally vote in elections, but it’s conservative thoughts and philosophies that can motivate and inspire people to show up,” Farage said.

And that’s why we got Brexit. The turnout was at least 10 percent higher than any expert had predicted.’

About 52 percent of British voters chose to leave the European Union in 2016, despite all polls predicting a permanent vote. The turnout was a historically high 72 percent.

Farage will tell his Australian audience that Anglophone democracies are all faced with the challenge of increasing sensitivity to social issues such as racial and gender equality.

“The English-speaking world, and the Five Eyes group in particular, have an extraordinary amount in common in terms of shared history and culture and the problems we face,” he told Daily Mail Australia.

“Now we are faced with an attempt to destroy everything our countries have ever stood for, the history of our nations, an attempt to tell our children to be ashamed of our countries, to tell our children that if they people of color, they are victims, if they are white, they are descendants of oppressors.

“This hard-left effort that has dominated our educational institutions has made an extraordinary impact in the mainstream media.

“I hadn’t even heard of words like white privilege ten years ago.”

The 58-year-old believes conservatives face a “battle for the integrity of who we are, what we stand for, our communities and the Judeo-Christian culture that underlies everything we’ve built.”

He added: “Identity politics is about dividing communities rather than bringing people together.

‘We are all born equal. Either we treat everyone as equals, we can continue on this disastrous path of treating different people in different ways.”

Swiping at new prime minister, Mr Farage warned Albanian Labor government ‘will do nothing’ for free markets and free enterprise’.

“He will maintain the very, very strong level of the great state in Australia. The idea that the government knows best and the government is in control,” he said.

“I don’t think he will be a particularly inspiring prime minister.”

According to him, the best way to boost the economy and living standards is to reduce the scale of government intervention.

He praised US President Donald Trump for overseeing “supply-side reforms, deregulation and large-scale radical reform of the tax system, especially the corporate tax system.”

‘It did lead to an astonishing number of new businesses and the creation of wealth. This stuff works,” he said.