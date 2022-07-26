Brexit built borders inside British-European families, new report found

Credit: Pixabay/CC0 public domain



The shift from a common status as EU citizens to family members with different residence rights has stirred up strong emotions, from merging different queues at airport security to having different immigration status in the country of residence.

Brexit has had ‘real-life consequences’ for people in mixed British-European families, says new research led by Lancaster University and the University of Birmingham.

The study “British-European Families after Brexit”, carried out as part of the ESRC-funded project “Rebording Britain and Britons after Brexit”, shows how Brexit has introduced different rights and conditions with regard to residence between spouses and partners, children and parents.

Many families are concerned about the implications of these differences in status for their future trips between the UK and the EU.

Since the end of the Brexit transition period, the move from the UK to the EU has become more complex for such families. As British family members no longer have the right to free movement, their right to move and settle in the EU may, in the absence of work, depend on that of their EU family member(s).

Until recently, the ‘Surinder Singh’ route allowed foreign nationals to enter and settle in the UK on the basis that they were relatives of a British citizen and had lived with them in an EU or EU country before 31 December 2020. EEA country or Switzerland.

Closing this route after Brexit means such families are no longer exempt from standard immigration checks and must apply for and pay for family visas before they can settle in the UK.

The new findings are based on responses to the ‘Migration and Citizenship after Brexit’ survey, the first major insight, by Lancaster University and the University of Birmingham, of how Brexit and the Covid-19 pandemic have affected the lives of those who moving between the UK and EU.

Of the 2,024 respondents to the survey, 418 (21 percent) UK, EU/EEA and non-EU/EEA nationals living in the UK or EU indicated that they belonged to a mixed-status family (families with at least one close relative with a different citizenship or migration status from the others).

Among them, the status difference that Brexit had introduced was often presented as a concern.

As a Hungarian woman in her forties living in the UK explained, this had forced her “to choose between me as a second-class citizen or my husband, at the risk of not being granted permanent residence and at the risk of not receiving a pension. “

For UK citizens living in the EU/EEA, concerns about the conditions under which they would be able to return to the UK with non-UK relatives were a common response to the Brexit-induced differentiation of statuses with families.

As a British woman in her thirties living in France said: “It means I can’t leave for more than a few months if something happens to family abroad. My partner can’t come to the UK without a visa even ask to look after a relative. We are afraid we will be separated at the airport.”

Lead author of the report Dr. Elena Zambelli, from Lancaster University, said: “Overall, the picture that emerges shows that for some, Brexit has introduced borders into their lives. As families with mixed status and differentiated rights to mobility.

“For other families, who already had mixed migration statuses, Brexit has deepened the impact of the borders on their lives. This reveals further effects of Brexit on the family level, making, breaking and restoring the bonds of their members within a or multiple countries and influence their mobility and settlement opportunities as a family.

“The survey found that their concerns are often accompanied by strong negative feelings, as a result of Brexit being questioned for the first time about their right to live and move in and out of their country of choice on the basis of will and/or or need.”

Other findings show:

‘Family’ is the main reason given by respondents who have changed countries since 2016, and the frequency was almost double that in the total sample (+14%).

Three out of four respondents (75%) reported that differences in citizenship/migration status within their family had been a concern since the Brexit referendum; half (50%) said they had influenced their decisions to move or stay.

For UK citizens in the EU who have obtained temporary residence and EU citizens in the UK who have obtained pre-arranged status under the Withdrawal Agreement, there remain lingering uncertainties about what will happen when it expires and what impact this will have have mixed-status families of which they are a part.

New study provides insight into Britons living in the EU after Brexit

More information:

Elena Zambelli et al, British-European families after Brexit, Migzen (2022). Elena Zambelli et al, British-European families after Brexit,(2022). DOI: 10.5281/zenodo.6834639

Provided by Lancaster University





