Brewers deal closer Josh Hader to the Padres for fellow southpaw Tayler Rogers

In what may be the first of several major trades involving top-tier losers, the San Diego Padres have taken on Milwaukee Brewers four-player closer Josh Hader before Tuesday’s deadline.

The prize for Hader, a four-time All-Star, was not cheap: veteran closer Taylor Rogers, pitching prospect Robert Gasser, outfielder Esteury Ruiz and righthander Dinelson Lamet are all heading for Milwaukee.

One potential downside of the deal for San Diego is Hader’s contract situation. The 28-year-old southpaw will be eligible for arbitration next season after making $11 million for the 2022 campaign. Unless San Diego is willing to re-sign Hader, he may be a mercenary for the Padres.

For 2022, Hader’s stats are only a small improvement over Rogers. The former has an MLB-leading 29 saves, while his ERA has risen to a career worst of 4.34 in 2022.

Likewise, Rogers, another lefty, has 28 saves and an average of 4.35 earned points.

However, Hader has history on his side, given his impressive career ERA (2.48) solid strikeout-to-walk ratio (4.6 to 1).

Dinelson Lamet has struggled with elbow injuries in recent years and has a terrible 9.49 ERA in 13 relief appearances this season.

Hader was made replaceable by the resurgence of righthanded reliever Devin Williams, who has pitched 30 consecutive scoreless innings this year.

Rogers, whose twin brother Tyler pitches for the San Francisco Giants, was an All-Star for the Minnesota Twins last season before being split with San Diego for the start of the 2022 campaign.

Gaser, a 23-year-old former second-round pick, is currently pitching in Class-A, where he has posted a 4.18 ERA.

Ruiz made his debut for the Padres in July and hit .222 in 14 games since then.

The second-place Padres (57-46) currently have a small lead over the Phillies for one of two wildcard spots in the National League.

Meanwhile, the Brewers (57-45) have a three game lead over the St. Louis Cardinals in the NL Central.