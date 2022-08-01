Brett Sutton speaks to media after media accused Premier Dan Andrews of hiding chief health officer

Victoria’s Covid chief Brett Sutton has appeared suddenly just days after Victorian Prime Minister Dan Andrews brushed aside allegations that he was hiding the top doctor.

Prof Sutton became a Victorian hero during the Covid pandemic, playing at the Prime Minister’s press conferences almost daily.

However, he has said things from time to time that reportedly did not please the government, such as letting 3AW slip by Neil Mitchell in September 2020 that a Covid curfew was not his idea.

Victorian Chief Health Officer Brett Sutton made a wave of media appearances on Friday after months of relative silence

Mitchell noted that it has been literally radio silence from the unusually microphone-shy Prof Sutton since then.

“Why hasn’t he spoken to me in two years?” Mitchell told Daily Mail Australia.

“Because the last time he spoke to me he was too honest and embarrassed the government.

“I know he wants to talk to me, I know he’s willing to talk to me, the government won’t let him.

“We are in a bloody pandemic and people trust him. He knows he has to send a message, but they won’t allow it.

“He has to stand up for himself. He should insist.’

Victorian Prime Minister Dan Andrews denied hiding Prof Sutton from the press

At a press conference last week, reporters asked Mr Andrews why requests to interview Prof Sutton were constantly being rebuffed.

Dennis O’Kane of 3AW said both the health department and the Prime Minister’s media team had repeatedly blocked requests to speak with Prof Sutton.

‘That’s his business – I’m not his press secretary, Dennis,’ Mr Andrews said.

“He’s perfectly capable of answering your questions and playing his part . . . he’s got quite a bit to do.”

Top-rated morning talk show host Mitchell called Andrews’ response “a bunch of rubbish.”

Compared to his 2021 look, as seen above, Prof Sutton presented Friday in very casual clothes

“I have no doubt he’s been silenced by the government,” Mitchell said.

“We go to the Ministry of Health, others go to the Ministry of Health and get an answer from the Prime Minister’s Ministry.

“They control him. There is no question. They restrict his access because he could embarrass the government, which is a damn shame. But what’s new?’

Research conducted for the Australian by media monitoring service Streem showed that Prof. Sutton’s appearances in the media had dried up to about 15 percent of what they were a year ago.

In 2022, he had just 250 media mentions per month, compared to nearly 1,800 in August alone.

After Mr Andrews’ spirited exchange with the press, Prof Sutton suddenly resurfaced in the media last Friday.

He called 3AW’s newsroom in the morning to offer quotes and made himself available for an interview with 3AW drive host Tom Elliott and ABC morning host Raf Epstein.

Then, with less than half an hour’s notice, journalists were given an urgent media warning to attend a 4:15 p.m. media conference with the professor.

Top rated Melbourne radio host Neil Mitchell says he hasn’t been allowed to interview Prof Sutton in two years, since the CHO dropped it he advised no Covid curfew

Journalists found it to be a very casual Professor Sutton, with more whiskers than his usual designer stubble, and wearing a T-shirt and gray furry jacket, all of which gave the impression that someone was suddenly called home from the couch. .

During the interview with Elliot, Prof Sutton denied that he had previously been “gagged” or suddenly told to approach the media.

“I don’t turn down job interview invitations that come to me,” Prof. Sutton said, leaving open the question of who the gatekeepers were to contact him.

Mitchell, who was not offered an interview with Prof Sutton, was less than impressed.

“I believe he’s been in some form of witness protection for a while: he’s been through things and the government wants to protect itself,” he told The Australian.

“What happened on Friday was a true Brett festival, after months of official opposition. It smelled like a government in panic.’