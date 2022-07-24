Brett Ratten SLAMS Optus Stadium’s surface and feared his players could face serious injuries

St Kilda coach Brett Ratten has expressed concern about the Optus Stadium grass, saying the venue should think twice before trying to cram too many sporting events.

Ratten feared for the safety of his players en route to Sunday’s AFL clash with West Coast after heavy rains and two exhibition football games left sections of the turf unstable.

Crystal Palace played Leeds on Friday night, before Manchester United face Aston Villa on Saturday night.

Brett Ratten feared the Optus Stadium pitch could lead to serious injuries

It meant ground crews had less than 20 hours to repair the swampy surface before Sunday’s AFL game, with heavy rain on Saturday damaging their business.

Players from both West Coast and St Kilda regularly slipped on areas of the ground on Sunday, but none of the falls resulted in injuries.

The Saints won the game by 28 points, with West Coast players conceding a number of goals in the last period due to slipping.

Rats used the example of former Blue Luke O’Sullivan – who sued both Carlton and the AFL for a knee injury he sustained at Waverley Park – as an example of what could happen if the surface of a venue became unsafe.

The pitch was soaked after heavy rain for Man United’s friendly against Aston Villa

However, the match at Optus Stadium went ahead after a late inspection of the pitch

“I wouldn’t want a player to suffer a long-term injury that would never make him play the game again or anything like that,” Ratten said.

“That’s the worrying concern. If something happened, would a player sue the ground?

“It happened in my time as a player. Luke O’Sullivan sued the Blues.

“So they might have to factor that in when planning. It’s a risk. The game is a risk anyway, but you wouldn’t like to see anything happen because of maybe the surface.’

The weather was much better on Sunday in Perth as the Saints beat the West Coast 90-62

But Ratten said the surface at Optus Stadium ‘felt shifting underfoot throughout the game’

Ratten said he knew “immediately” the surface of the Optus Stadium could pose a danger on Sunday.

“We all went out before the game to watch it,” he said.

“It felt shifting underfoot.

“It was more of a mindset as a player and how you approach things. How you run full to the ball, can you twist and turn?

Eagles coach Adam Simpson shared Ratten’s concerns about the game’s surface

‘The match would not be cancelled; we were going to play, so we just had to adapt to it.’

West Coast coach Adam Simpson said that given his team’s low position on the ladder, he wasn’t too concerned about the slippery conditions.

When he heard of Ratten’s comments about the safety factor, Simpson replied, “He’s a great man Ratts and he has very good sense. It’s a valid point.’

Optus Stadium takes the national stage on Friday night as Fremantle hosts Melbourne in an AFL blockbuster.