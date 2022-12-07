Brett Henson: High flying real estate executive declares he will fight charges he stole a cab

A senior property manager has pleaded not guilty to allegedly stealing a taxi from Sydney’s CBD while drunk and dumping it several miles away.

Brett Henson, 42, made his first appearance in Downing Center Court on Wednesday since he allegedly threatened a 54-year-old taxi driver on Hunter Street at around 9pm on Friday 4 November before making off with his car.

Henson was arrested after photos of the alleged incident were circulated by NSW Police and charged with multiple offences: stealing the taxi, dangerous driving and drunk driving.

Sitting in the front row of the court, Henson seemed calm when his lawyer Paul McGirr – who represented former NRL star and child sex offender Brett Finch – told Deputy Clerk Nicole Hoffman that his client would contest all three charges.

Mr Finch also asked for Henson’s bail conditions – which require him to present himself at Waverley Police Station every Wednesday – to be changed.

Brett Henson, 42, is photographed at Waverley Police Station, in Sydney’s eastern suburbs, on Wednesday

Henson, who allegedly stole a taxi while under the influence of alcohol, held up a piece of paper to hide his face as he left the police station

“He will be on holiday from December 7 to 12,” he told the court.

“He’s not technically violating your bail.”

Ms Hoffman agreed to change the bail conditions and ordered that a summary judgment be served by January 18.

Off court, Henson – dressed in a dark blue sweater, collared shirt and jeans – was silent as he walked beside Mr. McGirr.

“Nothing to say at this point, boys,” Mr. McGirr said.

“We will defend all three charges.”

Henson was arrested on Nov. 10 — the same day CCTV footage of the alleged theft was shared across police social media channels.

The taxi was said to have been abandoned about 5km east of Woollahra where it was later found with ‘considerable damage’.

It comes after Daily Mail Australia revealed last week that Henson is Senior Capital Transactions Manager for real estate developer Mirvac and owns a $3.3 million home in Bronte.

Henson looked lovingly at his dog when the pooch was picked up by an animal shelter on Wednesday morning

Henson was seen walking to Waverley Police Station for his weekly report last Wednesday.

Henson – who was casually dressed in shorts, a Nike t-shirt and sneakers – appeared dejected and refused to answer questions about the alleged violations.

Earlier that morning, Henson was seen talking to a zookeeper outside his lavish three-story home when she arrived to pick up his dog.

The animal welfare company charges $80 per day for dog sitting or up to $150 per session for other services.

CCTV footage from the taxi reportedly shows Henson making off with the taxi

Police shared CCTV footage of the alleged theft on social media the day of Henson’s arrest

Henson declined to answer questions about the alleged taxi theft when approached by Daily Mail Australia

After she left, Henson strolled out his front gate and headed for the police station, stopping occasionally to smoke cigarettes, drink a takeout coffee, and take calls.

Under NSW law, driver’s licenses are immediately suspended if they are allegedly caught operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol.

A neighbour, who wishes to remain anonymous, said they were “shocked” when they heard about the allegations against the businessman.

“He’s a family man,” they said.

“He has three young children and a beautiful wife. I can not believe it.’

Property records show Henson snatched a 99-year-old ground-level property in Bronte for $2,425,000 in November 2019, before being demolished to rebuild it.

Henson owns a multimillion-dollar property in Sydney’s eastern suburbs. A 1920s building purchased by Henson in 2019 for $2.4 million was demolished and replaced with the three-story white brick home pictured above

A development permit was approved in August of the following year, with a construction value of $750,200 on 109 square feet.

It is clear that Henson already had experience in the real estate industry before Mirvac – he had previously worked as an executive at Westfield and Scentre Group and also held the title of regional property manager for Woolworths.

It remains unclear whether Henson will remain employed by Mirvac after being charged.

A Mirvac spokesperson said: “We are unable to comment on the details of this matter.”