Brett Finch: Disgraced NRL player to be sentenced for sharing child abuse material

Former NRL star Brett Finch is to learn his punishment for sharing child sexual abuse material.

The 41-year-old is due to be sentenced on Monday after pleading guilty in August to one count of using a transport service to transmit, publish or promote indecent material.

Finch was arrested in December 2021 as one of eight men accused of being involved in a telephone chat line. Police allege they discussed child sexual abuse and exchanged material depicting abuse.

The former NSW halfback is on bail ahead of sentencing.

Footballer Brett Finch must learn his fate for sharing material about child sexual abuse. Above, Finch at the NSW District Court on Monday

Six other similar charges against Finch were dropped at an earlier hearing.

Finch played three State of Origins for NSW and won a premiership with the Melbourne Storm in 2009.

His crowning achievement came in the 2006 Origin opener when he kicked a match-winning field goal for the Blues.

The 2004 Dally M halfback of the year played 270 NRL games and 60 English Super League games before retiring as a commentator with Fox Sports and the Nine Network.

Life after football has been marked by mental health issues and time in rehab, with Finch speaking publicly about his drug use and struggles with addiction.

Finch is seen above during his arrest by detectives at his home in December 2021

The court has previously heard mental health issues were at play with Finch. Pictured above with his wife Elli

After pleading guilty to the criminal charge, his lawyer Paul McGirr told AAP that mental health issues were at play in his offending.

“That can be explained by the position he was in at the time, as opposed to the position he is in now, receiving ongoing treatment for his mental health,” he said outside court in August.

Finch is due to appear in Sydney’s Downing Center District Court on Monday.