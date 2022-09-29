Brett Favre’s charity gave $130,000 to Southern Miss Athletics

NFL legend Brett Favre’s charity, focused on helping underprivileged, disabled children and breast cancer patients, donated more than $130,000 to the University of Southern Mississippi Athletic Foundation from 2018 to 2020, according to recently surfaced tax documents obtained by the athletic and ESPN.

It was during this time that Favre worked to fund a new volleyball stadium at the school — a project that has come under scrutiny amid the largest public fraud case in Mississippi history.

Favre, a Southern Miss alumnus whose daughter played volleyball for the Golden Eagles, has been linked to the plan to miss $77 million in state aid. He has not been charged in the case, but did receive $1 million in assistance for no-show speaking appearances.

Although he has repaid the money, he has so far refused to pay the $228,000 in interest charged him by the state.

Favre 4 Hope’s mission statement says the organization provides “underprivileged and disabled children and breast cancer patients,” but a significant portion of the donations were used to fund USM sports, according to tax records.

In 2018, his foundation gave USM Athletics $60,000, while giving $10,000 checks to every other organization it donated that year. Then, in 2019, the USM Athletic Foundation received $46,817 from Favre 4 Hope, dwarfing its second-largest gift, an $11,000 donation to the Mississippi Special Olympics.

Similarly, Favre 4 Hope gave $26,175 to the USM Athletic Foundation in 2020, while other donations were limited to $10,000 or less.

The donations actually started before Favre’s daughter, Breleigh, signed up with USM in 2017.

From 2011 to 2017, Favre gave 4 Hope USM athletics a total of $47,900, and that doesn’t include 2016, a period for which no tax records are available, according to ESPN.

And Southern Miss wasn’t the only beneficiary.

In 2015, when Favre’s daughter was a volleyball player at Oak Grove High School in Mississippi, Favre 4 Hope gave $60,000 to the school booster club, according to tax records. Earlier, Favre 4 Hope made a $10,000 donation to the boosters.

“He’s been very generous to Southern Miss since he played there,” Favre’s attorney Bud Holmes told ESPN. ‘Those special things’ [the donations in question] I don’t know, but I know he’s always given back, something most athletes don’t.”

Laurie Styron, executive director of CharityWatch, targeted Favre and his charity for the alleged deception.

“You can’t say you’re raising money for one cause and then spending it on something completely different,” Styron told The Athletic. “Charities have an ethical duty, and in some cases a legal obligation, to fulfill the intentions of their donors in the way funds are spent.”

Southern Miss Athletic Department spokesmen did not immediately respond to DailyMail.com’s request for comment.

The new volleyball stadium, officially named the University of Southern Mississippi Wellness Center, has hosted games in Hattiesburg this month.

Things only got worse for Favre on Sunday, when it was revealed he was trying to get extra money from the state welfare organization in 2019 – two years after funneling millions in welfare to the volleyball arena.

Then-governor, Republican Phil Bryant, texted Favre in 2019, who wanted to build an indoor practice facility for Southern Miss football. Bryant told him that federal money for low-income children and adults is “strictly controlled” and that “misuse could lead to violations of federal law.”

Text messages between Bryant and Favre are in court documents filed Friday by Bryant’s attorneys seeking to show that the governor was willing to help Favre raise private money for the volleyball facility as of 2017 and more than was not aware of the benefit money for two years. to the project.

In Mississippi’s largest public corruption case ever, several people have been trapped, including a professional wrestler whose rehab was funded by benefits.

The state has filed a civil lawsuit against Favre and others to recover more than $20 million in misappropriated welfare money intended to help needy people in one of the country’s poorest states. Bryant and Favre are not facing criminal charges, and Bryant is not among those named in the state’s civil suit.

A former Mississippi Department of Human Services director, John Davis, pleaded guilty Thursday to federal and state felonies in a conspiracy to misappropriate social benefits. Davis was hired by Bryant in February 2016 and fired by him in July 2019. Davis has agreed to testify against others.

Lawyers for a nonprofit that is being sued, Mississippi Community Education Center, sent a subpoena to Bryant in late July, requesting communication between the former governor and another person about the volleyball arena.

The nonprofit was run by Nancy New and her son, Zachary New, who pleaded guilty in April to charges of misuse of benefits. They also agreed to testify against others.

In court filed Friday, Bryant objected to producing any documents unless it was under a protective order to prevent public release of the contents.

“This motion was filed in bad faith and solely to annoy, embarrass and suppress Governor Bryant for refusing to turn a blind eye to the crimes committed by New and Davis,” Bryant’s attorneys wrote.

Favre’s request for money from the Mississippi Department of Humans Services to fund the football facility went nowhere. Favre made the request on July 28, 2019, as he unsuccessfully tried to recruit the son of another retired NFL player, Deion Sanders, to college in Hattiesburg.

Favre played football at the University of Southern Mississippi before joining the NFL in 1991. Bryant and New are also alumni, and Favre wrote to Bryant that having an indoor practice facility would give the football program “instant credibility.”

Favre’s daughter started playing volleyball in college in 2017. The new court papers said Bryant first learned that Favre was trying to raise money for a volleyball arena on April 20, 2017, when Favre texted the governor to say that he and his wife, Deanna, are building the facility.

“I need your influence somehow to get donations and/or sponsorship,” Favre texted Bryant. “Obviously Southern has no money, so I’m doing everything I can to raise it.”

According to the documents, Bryant replied a few hours later, “Of course I’m all in at the volleyball facility. … One thing I know is raising money.’

In July 2017 Favre texted Bryant again about the volleyball facility asking ‘if we can find a contractor who would say hello instead of giving you money I’ll build for free!! Maybe you know someone.’

Bryant replied that he was completely done with it.

“It is important to note that in these early text messages Favre never mentioned the use of public funds, let alone the use of TANF funds for the construction of the facility,” Bryant’s attorneys wrote Friday. “At the time, discussions between Favre and Governor Bryant focused on private donations and corporate sponsorship.”

In July 2017, court records show that Davis and Nancy New met over using welfare money to fund the volleyball arena, with Davis pledging $4 million. New’s nonprofit later paid Favre $1.1 million for speaking engagements to help him pay for the arena. Favre never gave the speeches and later refunded the money, although he failed to repay $228,000 in interest.

Bryant’s attorneys wrote that the governor first learned that Human Services was involved in funding the volleyball arena in a text message he received from Favre on July 16, 2019. “I want you to know how much I love Nancy New and John Davis,” Favre wrote. . “What they’ve done for me and Southern Miss is amazing.”

Favre wrote that there were plans to hold workshops and youth clinics at the volleyball facility with a Nancy New program.

“And I also paid for 3/4 of the Vball facility and the rest was a joint project with her and John, which saved me $1.8 million,” Favre texted Bryant. “Today I was told she may not be able to fund her share. Me and we desperately need your help, Governor and I’m sorry to even bring this up.’

Bryant’s attorneys wrote that “Favre began a campaign to aggressively lobby the governor to help him settle the debt at the USM Volleyball Center.” They also wrote that Favre had not paid three-quarters of the construction costs and that Human Services had committed more than $1.8 million to the project.

According to court documents from Friday, Bryant and Favre met the new director of the Department of Human Services, retired FBI agent Christopher Freeze, on September 4, 2019. Favre texted Bryant after the meeting: “Obviously we need your help and time is working against us.” Favre also said the volleyball facility could be named after Bryant, who was in his final months as governor.

Bryant replied, “We’re going to get there. This was a great meeting. But we must obey the law. I’m too old for federal prison.” He added a smiling emoji with sunglasses.