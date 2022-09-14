Brett Favre was aided by Phil Bryant to get funding for USM volleyball stadium, texts reveal

The Brett Favre-Mississippi welfare scandal reached new heights Monday with released text messages linking Favre again to the misuse of the state’s welfare funds for a volleyball stadium at the University of Southern Mississippi.

Favre is charged with attempting to funnel $5 million into the new complex built in his Southern Miss alma mater, where his daughter played volleyball in 2018 in partnership with former Mississippi Gov. Phil Bryant and Nancy New.

Mississippi todayAnna Wolfe revealed alleged text messages shared by attorney New, a founder of a nonprofit organization that has pleaded guilty to federal fraud related to a widespread misuse of $77 million of federal temporary assistance funds for needy families. .

The lyrics reportedly show Bryant guiding Favre in writing a funding proposal that would be accepted by the Mississippi Department of Human Service.

One of the text messages shows former Mississippi governor Phil Bryant asking New, who has since pleaded guilty to a litany of state and federal charges over the plan, for help regarding Favre and his “project.” .

“Just left Brett Favre,” Bryant texted New in July 2019. ‘Can we help him with his project? We should meet soon to see how I can make sure we keep your projects on track.”

When Favre asked Bryant how the agency’s new director might affect their plans to fund the volleyball stadium, Bryant assured him, “I’ll handle that…long story, but I had to change something. But I’ll call Nancy and see what it takes.’

According to the report, the parties involved managed to find a loophole regarding the allocation of funds for temporary relief to needy families, in which the Mississippi Department of Human Services spent $4 million to upgrade the facility.

Favre has reportedly been questioned by the FBI over a $1.1 million payment to him.

The text messages also show that Favre asks Nieuw in August 2017: ‘Can the media even find out where it comes from and how much?’

New rejected these claims in a follow-up text. According to Mississippi Today, she would assist prosecutors in the civil case as part of her plea deal.

He was paid $1.1 million for promoting the volleyball initiative and said in a text message to New — according to Wolfe — that he could “record a few radio spots” and “any fee could go to USM.”

Favre is an NFL Hall of Famer and Super Bowl winner in 1998 (pictured) with the Packers

The Green Bay Packers legend, 52, who has not been charged with any crime, is said to have been awarded the money in 2017 and 2018 as part of the wider $70 million scandal — along with a professional wrestler, horse ranch and the aforementioned volleyball complex.

NBC News reported that Favre, who has since returned the $1.1 million but not the $228,000 in interest demanded by a Mississippi state auditor, has indeed spoken to the FBI about the matter.

Favre has previously defended himself on social media, posting in October 2021 that he did not know where the money came from and that he believed he was being paid for participating in three years of advertising.

It is alleged that the money paid to Favre came from the Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) benefit fund, and at the behest of former Mississippi governor Phil Bryant. Bryant has also denied knowing the money came from benefits.

Favre has refunded the $1.1 million, claiming he thought it was money for commercials he was in

Favre said on Twitter last year: “I’m doing everything I can to support this research to make things right for the people of Mississippi and I’ve shared everything I know, which is that I was paid for three years of advertising I did.” , and I paid tax on the money, as I should.

“Of course the money was returned because I would never knowingly accept money meant to help our neighbors in need, but that Shad White continues to spread this lie that the money was for no-show events is beyond me. shut up. ‘

Shad White is the state auditor who first discovered the default and fraud, according to the report.

In late July, a Mississippi state attorney was fired after serving a subpoena to find out if ex-NFL star Brett Favre falsified a $5 million donation related to the construction of USM’s 2018 volleyball arena.

Part of the subpoena that Pigott filed involved a $5 million check going to the facility.

Pigott told the New York Times that Favre had agreed to donate $5 million towards the construction of the building.

But the investigator — a former federal prosecutor — alleges Favre instead asked to pay the $5 million from the Mississippi Community Education Center, which was caught in April misusing social funds.

Favre is a Super Bowl champion and three-time NFL MVP who played for the Falcons, Packers, Jets and Vikings, but is most famous for his 15 years as a quarterback in Green Bay.

He was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2016.