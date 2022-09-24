Brett Favre ‘pushed for money despite potential misuse of welfare funds,’ new texts reveal

Brett Favre was insatiable in his desire to get help paying for a new volleyball facility at the University of Southern Mississippi, despite potentially abusing state welfare, according to a report.

Favre allegedly pushed for state officials to help him build a new volleyball complex, according to the latest lawsuit related to Mississippi’s welfare scandal, obtained by ESPN.

Favre has not been charged in the welfare spending case, but received $1.1 million in state welfare money for no-show speaking gigs, which he has since repaid, according to state officials.

State Auditor Shad Whit last year demanded repayment of $77 million in misappropriated welfare funds — including $1.1 million to Favre — from several people and groups.

In a Facebook post when he paid back the first $500,000, Favre said he didn’t know the money he received came from welfare funds. He also said his charity had given millions of dollars to poor children in Mississippi and Wisconsin.

The former Packers quarterback is accused of trying to funnel $5 million into the new volleyball complex being built at Southern Miss, where his daughter played the sport in 2017 and 2018.

According to the ESPN report, then-Mississippi Governor Bryant texted Favre on July 28, 2019, telling the non-profit that had paid him to promote the volleyball initiative ‘has some limited control over federal funds in the form of Grants for Children and adults in the low-income community.’

‘Using these funds [are] tightly controlled,” Bryant wrote, according to ESPN archives. ‘Any improper use may result in violation of federal law. Auditors are currently reviewing the use of these funds.’

According to the report on the filing, on September 4, 2019, Favre sent a text to Bryant after a meeting – in which they were both present – ​​where they and others discussed proposals for additional funding for ‘programs’ at the new volleyball facility.

Favre is also accused of trying to funnel $5 million into the new complex built at his alma mater, Southern Miss, where his daughter played volleyball in 2018. That scheme allegedly involved former Mississippi Gov. Phil Bryant and Nancy New, who ran a nonprofit in the state and has since pleaded guilty to fraud charges.

“We obviously need your help and time is working against us,” Favre is reported to have written to Bryant.

‘And we feel your name is the perfect choice for this facility and we won’t take no for an answer! You are a Southern Miss Alumni and people need to know that you are also a supporter of the university.’

According to the report of the said filing, Bryant replied: ‘We’ll get there. This was a great meeting. But we must follow the law. I must [sic] old to federal prison.’

The firm representing the NFL Hall of Famer – The Holmes Law Firm – did not immediately respond to multiple requests for comment from Dailymail.com.

Text messages purportedly showing Favre, Nancy New — who ran a nonprofit in the state and has since pleaded guilty to fraud charges — and Bryant working on the scheme were included in a filing two weeks ago.

In one from August 2017, Favre wrote to New asking: ‘If you were to pay me, is there anyway the media can find out where it came from and how much?’

According to a Mississippi Today reportinvolved parties managed to find a loophole regarding the spending of Temporary Assistance for Needy Families funds, where the Mississippi Department of Human Services allocated $4 million. for the upgrade of the facility.

Favre has reportedly been questioned by the FBI over a $1.1 million payment to him.

Favre is a Super Bowl champion and three-time NFL MVP who played for the Falcons, Packers, Jets and Vikings, but is most famous for his 15 years as a quarterback in Green Bay.

He was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2016.