Brett Favre hires ex-Trump attorney amid scrutiny over his involvement in welfare fraud scheme 

Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback Brett Favre has hired Donald Trump’s former attorney as he continues to fight allegations of his involvement in a $77 million fraud scandal in Mississippi.

Favre signed on Eric Herschmann, the attorney who represented Trump during his initial impeachment trial and was known to be the former president’s senior adviser while in office.

Herschmann confirmed that axiosthrough Front Office Sportsthat he is indeed Favre’s lead counsel after his longtime attorney, Bud Holmes, was relieved of his duties.

Herschmann was Reportedly subpoenaed by a federal grand jury investigating the events that took place in Washington DC on January 6, 2021.

The ex-Green Bay Packer should not be charged – according to his new lawyer – but has a convincing defense if that were the case.

“I only agreed to represent Brett Favre after I did my independent due diligence and was convinced he had done nothing wrong,” Herschmann told Axios.

Brett enthusiastically tried to help his alma mater, a public university, who needed and wanted his help.

“To be clear, Brett had no idea that social funds were being used or that others were involved in illegal behavior,”

Favre has not been charged but has been linked to the scandal of passing on $77 million in welfare to various individuals and pet projects, and he personally received $1 million in speaking performances that he did not attend.

Although he has repaid the money, he has so far refused to pay the $228,000 in interest charged him by the state. Favre claimed last year that he was unaware that the money he received came from welfare funds. However, a recently surfaced text from 2017 shows Favre asking nonprofit organization Nancy New “anyway the media can figure out where it’s coming from and how much?”

Holmes told Front Office Sports on Thursday that he no longer represents Favre in the case. Holmes, who said he was asked to stop commenting on the case, did not know the name of the new attorney or that law firm.

It was reported last week that Favre’s charity — focused on helping underprivileged, disabled children and breast cancer patients — has donated more than $130,000 to the University of Southern Mississippi Athletic Foundation from 2018 to 2020, according to recently surfaced tax documents obtained by The Athletic and ESPN.

It was during this time that Favre worked to fund a new volleyball stadium at the school — a project that has come under scrutiny amid the largest public fraud case in Mississippi history. Recently surfaced text messages show Favre’s alleged efforts to funnel $5 million in state aid into the project.

Favre 4 Hope’s mission statement says the organization provides “underprivileged and disabled children and breast cancer patients,” but a significant portion of the donations were used to fund USM sports, according to tax records.

In 2018, his foundation gave USM Athletics $60,000, while giving $10,000 checks to every other organization it donated that year. Then, in 2019, the USM Athletic Foundation received $46,817 from Favre 4 Hope, dwarfing its second-largest gift, an $11,000 donation to the Mississippi Special Olympics.

Similarly, Favre 4 Hope gave $26,175 to the USM Athletic Foundation in 2020, while other donations were limited to $10,000 or less.

The donations actually started before Favre’s daughter, Breleigh, enrolled at USM in 2017 (Breleigh eventually transferred to the state of Louisiana, where she continued to play volleyball).

From 2011 to 2017, Favre gave 4 Hope USM athletics a total of $47,900, and that doesn’t include 2016, a period for which no tax records are available, according to ESPN.

And Southern Miss wasn’t the only beneficiary.

In 2015, when Favre’s daughter was a volleyball player at Oak Grove High School in Mississippi, Favre 4 Hope gave $60,000 to the school booster club, according to tax records. Earlier, Favre 4 Hope made a $10,000 donation to the boosters.

Favre is accused of attempting to funnel $5 million into the new complex built in his alma mater, Southern Miss, where his daughter played volleyball in 2018. state and has since pleaded guilty to charges of fraud. Text messages allegedly showing Favre, New and Bryant working on the plan were submitted to an application last week. In an August 2017 one, Favre texted New asking, “If you paid me, would the media know where it came from and how much?”

“He’s been very generous to Southern Miss since he played there,” Favre’s former attorney Bud Holmes said. ESPN. ‘Those special things’ [the donations in question] I don’t know, but I know he’s always given back, something most athletes don’t.”

It was unveiled at the end of last month, first by ESPNthat he tried to get extra money from the state welfare agency in 2019 — two years after funneling millions in welfare to the volleyball arena.

Then-governor, Republican Phil Bryant, texted Favre in 2019, who wanted to build an indoor practice facility for Southern Miss football. Bryant told him that federal money for low-income children and adults is “strictly controlled” and that “misuse could lead to violations of federal law.”

Text messages between Bryant and Favre are in court documents filed earlier this month by Bryant’s attorneys seeking to demonstrate that the governor was willing to help Favre raise private money for the volleyball facility as of 2017, but already for over two years was unaware that Social Security funds went to the project.

Favre’s request for money from the Mississippi Department of Humans Services to fund the football facility went nowhere. Favre made the request on July 28, 2019, as he unsuccessfully tried to recruit the son of another retired NFL player, Deion Sanders, to college in Hattiesburg.

In Mississippi’s largest public corruption case ever, several people have been trapped, including a professional wrestler whose rehab was funded by benefits.

The state has filed a civil lawsuit against Favre and others to recover more than $20 million in misappropriated welfare money intended to help needy people in one of the country’s poorest states. Bryant and Favre are not facing criminal charges, and Bryant is not among those named in the state’s civil suit.

A former Mississippi Department of Human Services director, John Davis, pleaded guilty last week to federal and state felonies in a conspiracy to misuse Social Security benefits. Davis was hired by Bryant in February 2016 and fired by him in July 2019. Davis has agreed to testify against others.