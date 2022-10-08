Breonna Taylor warrant details deepen mistrust in police

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Recent revelations about the search warrant that led to Breonna Taylor’s death have reopened old wounds in Louisville’s black community and disrupted the city’s efforts to restore trust in the police.

Former Louisville Officer Kelly Goodlett admitted in federal court that she and another officer falsified information in the warrant. Many confirmed this, including US Attorney General Merrick Garlandthat Taylor should never have been visited by armed officers on March 13, 2020.

Protest leaders who took to the streets of Kentucky’s largest city after she was fatally shot by police say Goodlett’s confession confirms their suspicions that the Louisville police force cannot be trusted and that systemic problems run deep. They say officers abused protesters after the botched raid, and that her deadly shooting is just one of many reasons the community remains on guard.

“What disturbs me so incredibly is that so many lives have been lost because of this lie,” said Hannah Drake, a Louisville poet and leader in the pursuit of justice after Taylor’s death. “They don’t even understand the far-reaching tentacles of what they were doing.”

More than once during that long, hot summer, individual officers escalated rather than calm a situation. A cop who shot into the restaurant, injuring the dead man’s niece, was fired after he challenged protesters on social media, urging them to challenge the police. Another cop in Louisville is on trial on federal charges for hitting a kneeling protester in the back of the head with a baton.

“We were right to protest,” Sadiqa Reynolds, president of the Louisville Urban League, tweeted shortly after Goodlett’s plea. “People are dead and lives are turned upside down because of a pile of lies.”

Some officers in Louisville have been disciplined, fired and even charged with crimes for abusing protesters, in addition to the four officers now facing federal charges in connection with the botched raid. But the problems cannot be blamed on a few rogue states, according to a lawsuit filed by Taylor’s white neighbors, who were nearly hit by gunfire during the raid.

They accuse the department of having a “warrior culture” and cultivating an “us versus them” mentality. And the family of a black man shot dead in the kitchen of his restaurant by law enforcement officers says in a lawsuit that police aggression during a curfew prompted his death.

Louisville is working on numerous reforms, implementing a new 911 diversion program, increasing executive ratings of search warrant requests, and improving officer training. The city has banned “no knock” orders, conducted an independent audit and paid Taylor’s mother $12 million in a civil settlement. In 2021, a new police chief, Erika Shields, was hired.

Such reforms have been made under an ongoing US Department of Justice research police practices of LMPD, which could land at any moment.

The chief called Taylor’s death “horrific” and said in an interview with The Associated Press that she welcomes the federal investigations, which have led to charges against Goodlett and the other officers. “I think we’re in an important place that we needed to get to before moving forward,” she said.

Mayor Greg Fischer, whose 12-year term ends this year, said city officials turned over the investigations to state and federal officials “because the community rightly said LMPD should not investigate LMPD, and I agree. “

The investigation of Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron then? ended without officers being charged directly at Taylor’s death. It took federal prosecutors to convict Goodlett — she pleaded guilty to conspiracy and admitted to helping create a false link between Taylor and a wanted drug dealer. Goodlett resigned the day before her August charges were announced and is awaiting sentencing next month.

In August court filings, federal prosecutors said another former officer, Joshua Jaynes, added the crucial information to the warrant request that lured Taylor into the narcotics squad investigation.

Goodlett and Jaynes knew that wasn’t true, as did their sergeant, Kyle Meany, when he signed the request, Garland said.

“Breonna Taylor should be alive today,” Garland said.

Goodlett, Jaynes, and Meany were all fired, as was a fourth officer, Brett Hankison, who faces federal charges of blindly firing at Taylor’s house through a side door and window. He was acquitted of similar state charges earlier this year. Jaynes and Meany are tried together. That trial, along with Hankison’s, is scheduled for next year. Goodlett is expected to testify against Jaynes.

Metro Council chairman David James, a former police officer, said that in order to restore trust, Louisville’s black community “just wants the police to treat them the same as people in any other part of town.”

No incident highlighted the racial divide more than the deadly shooting of black restaurant owner David McAtee as police tried to enforce a city curfew in a predominantly African-American neighborhood far from the center of the Taylor protests.

Just before midnight on May 31, 2020, Louisville officers and members of the Kentucky National Guard were sent to a staging area near McAtee’s YaYa’s BBQ “for a show of violence (and) harassment,” McAtee’s family alleges in a lawsuit.

A few nights earlier, Officer Katie Crews… photographed in a line of police when a protester offered her a handful of flowers. Crews posted the image to social media, writing that she hoped the protester was in pain from the pepper balls that “relieved her a little later”.

“Come back and get some old girl, I’ll be back on the line tonight,” Crews wrote.

As officers marched to McAtee’s restaurant, Crews escalated the tension by firing non-lethal pepperballs at the crowd, an LMPD investigation found. Many people rushed to McAtee’s kitchen, where his niece was shot in the neck by Crews with the non-lethal bullets.

That prompted McAtee to pull a gun from his hip and fire a shot. Seeing that, Crews and other officers switched to live rounds and McAtee, leaning out of his kitchen door, was fatally shot in the chest by a member of the National Guard. The deadly force was found justified, but the police chief was fired by Fischer for failing to turn on their body cameras in Louisville, as they did during the Taylor raid.

Crews later admitted that no one in the crowd had been disorderly. She was fired by Shields in February. Now she faces up to 10 years in prison if convicted on a federal charge of using unreasonable force.

James moaned as he remembered McAtee’s death and said he was sad because he knew him and had eaten his food. The “extremely unfortunate and tragic” shooting has stayed with him as an example of poor police work, he said.

Drake said more systemic changes are needed. In the meantime, she said authorities should apologize for their treatment of protesters and drop all cases against people arrested for demonstrations that summer. Hundreds have been acquitted, but some are still facing criminal charges. Knowing it was all so unnecessary only makes the pain worse, she said.

“We could have avoided all of this,” Drake said. “And I think that’s where the pain comes from — we were right!”

