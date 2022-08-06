Brentford’s move for Mikkel Damsgaard stalls after they fail to agree a relegation clause

Brentford’s move to Sampdoria midfielder Mikkel Damsgaard has been held up amid talks over a clause to cut his salary if the club is relegated.

The Bees finished 13th in the Premier League last season after recovering from a shaky mid-season.

Sampdoria had previously accepted a £16million offer for the 22-year-old, but the deal now appears to have stalled.

If the move can be revived, Damsgaard could be a workable replacement for Christian Eriksen.

At a press conference earlier this week, Brentford boss Thomas Frank said: “We are definitely still in the market. We’re still looking and looking for anyone.

“Overall I am happy with the team. I think we have the number of players we need for every position in defence, midfield and attack.

‘Can we get that key player for the right price with the right capabilities? We are certainly open to it. But it’s not that we need a player.

“Maybe one or two more can leave. But again, that depends on whether more comes in or not, or how the squad develops and injuries and so on. More will be discussed in the coming weeks.’

He continued: ‘We are well aware that we are a small club, probably still in the bottom two budgets. We have a good team, a good squad and a good culture.

“I know there is a risk of relegation, but I am a positive man and always look up. I am convinced that we can do better than last year.

“This is the Premier League and the margins are so small, but we will do our very best to attack.”

Brentford will start their Premier League campaign at Leicester on Sunday.