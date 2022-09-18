Brentford’s Josh Dasilva will relish chance to play old club Arsenal

Former Arsenal midfielder Josh Dasilva says sharing the pitch with his old team-mates this afternoon would be a moment to savor after being told he may not want to play football again.

Dasilva, now from Brentford, first joined Arsenal when he was eight before opting to leave the club in 2018 and was part of the same group as Emile Smith-Rowe and Eddie Nketiah, and has also played with England star Bukayo Saka.

And Dasilva says it would bring him a great deal of pride if he was able to share the pitch with his former team-mates when the two sides face each other, even if Smith-Rowe could miss out through injury.

Brentford midfielder Josh Dasilva has had an excellent start to the season

Dasilva has returned from injury problems to play regularly for the Bees this season

“I know how difficult it is to be where they are and to share the pitch with them and play in probably the best league in the world is second to none,” he said.

‘We all enjoy playing in the best league and it’s a very proud moment.

‘I’m just proud of the journey we’re all on. It’s all different, but we’re all at the same destination, so it’s great.’

Dasilva made a handful of appearances for Arsenal’s first team before opting to join Brentford, and his time in north London saw him work under Premier League legend Thierry Henry, who was instrumental in his switch from striker to central midfield.

The Brentford man admits it was a difficult decision to leave the club, but one he is glad he took.

“The decision itself was difficult, but I had to think about my career,” he said. ‘At the time I didn’t really see a way for me to get into Arsenal’s first team. I had to make my name somewhere else.

Dasilva was part of the same Arsenal academy cohort as Emile Smith Rowe (right)

‘It doesn’t matter which way you go. Eddie has chosen that path, I have chosen this path.

‘I always said I would never regret the decision to leave. It was not an easy decision but I have enjoyed my time at Brentford.’

Dasilva has had a fine start to the season, scoring against Leicester and then against Man Utd – who he supported as a boy and remembers wearing a United shirt for one of his trials with Arsenal.

But the midfielder is lucky to be able to play football at all, having been told not long ago that his career could be over due to problems in his right hip which kept him out for 11 months.

Dasilva fires home during Brentford’s 4-0 win over Manchester United in August

He was then dealt a further blow last season not long after returning to action, picking up a hamstring injury while serving a suspension for being sent off against Newcastle.

‘I laughed, really. I didn’t really think too much about it,” he said of his reaction to being told he might not be able to play again.

‘I think the hamstring injury was harder than the hip injury mentally. I kind of knew my season was over but because we needed points I knew I wasn’t able to start games.

‘There was a lot of emotion against Leicester and my brothers and my cousins ​​were in the crowd so to share that moment with them and the team, obviously the boys have known my situation and Thomas (Frank) was really good too.’