Brentford v Brighton LIVE: De Zerbi eager for win but Bees love Friday nights

Brentford and Brighton face off in Friday’s Premier League clash and talkSPORT gets exclusive coverage from West London.

Brentford are currently 11th in the league table and will have to recover from their 5-1 hammer in Newcastle last Saturday.

The Zerbi eager to secure his first Brighton win

Brighton, meanwhile, narrowly lost a tight game at home to Tottenham last time.

So both teams will try to win again on Friday night.

The Seagulls defeated the Bees at home and away last season and new coach Roberto De Zerbi is eager to take his first win since taking the lead.

Brentford v Brighton: talkSPORT coverage

This Premier League clash will take place on Friday, October 14.

talkSPORT will feature exclusive coverage of the match at the Gtech Community Stadium, with kick-off scheduled for 8pm.

Hugh Woozencroft will be your host and commentary will be provided by Clive Tydlesley and former Chelsea defender Scott Minto.

Brentford v Brighton: Team News

Pontus Jansson will miss Brentford again with a hamstring injury.

Christian Norgaard and Keane Lewis-Potter are also not yet fit to return for the Bees.

Brighton has a clean bill of health with only long-term absentee Jakub Moder.

Enock Mwepu will not be involved after the sad news of his forced retirement earlier this week.

Brentford v Brighton: What has been said?

After their defeat to Newcastle, Thomas Frank said: “You win or learn. We can gain something from this. Obviously we cannot win a football game if we make four big mistakes like we did.

“There were two misspellings in the build-up, an own goal and a set-piece error. They did well, but we have to do better.

“But it happens, it’s football, it’s life, but we have to do better.

“It’s so painful to lose, it’s so painful to lose 5-1. I was just checking where the fans are, they’ve traveled here and I’m so thankful for that.

“We’re sorry we let the fans down. In football we can’t guarantee anything, but we certainly owe them a good performance in general on Friday.

“That said, I never thought we would have scored five goals in a game – we did. Even though it’s the hardest and most brutal league to play in, it’s just because I have so much faith in the guys , and I still have.

“Football and life is about how we bounce back and how we deal with setbacks. I am convinced that we will recover from this.”

Brentford v Brighton: Match Facts

In Brentford’s nine Premier League games this season, a total of 33 goals have been scored (F16 A17), the joint third highest in the division, and averaging 3.7 per game. Last season, the Bees’ matches produced the fifth lowest goal total (104), averaging 2.7 per game (F48 A56).

Brentford has conceded six goals in the Premier League this season; Brighton, however, is one of six sides to have scored another league header this season.

Brighton have lost just two of their last 13 Premier League matches (W7 D4) and have not lost in a row in the league since a run of six in February/March last season. Both of the Seagulls’ defeats this season have been against London clubs (1-2 vs Fulham, 0-1 vs Spurs).

Brentford suffered their biggest ever Premier League defeat, the last time against Newcastle (1-5) – they haven’t lost a consecutive league game since February, although one of those was also against the Magpies.

After an unbeaten run of seven Premier League games in London (W4 D3), Brighton lost 2-1 to Fulham in their last visit to the capital. They last lost such matches in April 2019.

Brentford are unbeaten in their last nine league games played on Friday, winning seven and drawing twice. The Bees have won each of their last five such matches, including both in the Premier League last season (vs Arsenal and Watford).

Brighton won both Premier League meetings with Brentford last season – only against West Ham have they ever won three consecutive times in the competition (between October 2017 and October 2018).

Brentford have won just one of their last six league games against Brighton (D3 L2), beating them 3-2 in September 2014.

No player has had more shots (18) or more shots on goal (8) without scoring in the Premier League so far this season than Brighton’s Solly March. Indeed, he has failed to score in any of his last 53 tries in the competition since scoring against Aston Villa in November 2020.

Brentford’s Ivan Toney has scored all seven Premier League penalties and has scored twice from the spot so far this season. Only Dimitar Berbatov (9/9) and Yaya Toure (11/11) have better 100% league records than Toney.