Brentford mocked Man United on Twitter for trailing rivals Man City 4-0 at halftime

Brentford has seized the opportunity to further humiliate Manchester United after a dismal showing in the Manchester derby in which United lost 6-3 at the Etihad Stadium.

Man City were on cruise control at halftime with a well-deserved 4-0 lead thanks to goals from Erling Haaland and Phil Foden, who both scored hat-tricks.

Brentford, fresh off their 0-0 draw with Bournemouth on Saturday, jumped at their chance to remind United’s downbeat fans of their own demolition work from Erik ten Hag’s side earlier in the season.

Manchester United were torn apart by Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City on Sunday

Brentford’s official Twitter account reminded United fans of their own achievement this season

United’s first away game of the season saw the Premier League record holders trailing 4-0 after 45 minutes, the second since Sir Alex Ferguson stepped down as manager in 2013.

Brentford’s official account, posting to Twitter, rejoiced at the break-up deficit as they drew similarities between themselves and Pep Guardiola’s undefeated City side.