Brentford confirm signing of free agent Ben Mee as defender returns to the Premier League

Brentford have transferred the signing of Ben Mee for free, with the 32-year-old on a two-year deal to become their fourth signing of the summer.

The centre-back joins other newcomers to the Brentford Community Stadium Aaron Hickey, Keane Lewis-Potter and Thomas Strakosha.

With the move to Brentford, Mee is ending an 11-year partnership with Burnley, having joined the club from Manchester City in January 2012, following a first loan spell with the club.

The defender made 376 appearances for the club, scoring 12 goals, but was one of 14 players released by the Clarets after their relegation to the championship in 2021-22.

Mee missed last season’s 13 games after suffering a broken leg in March’s defeat to Leicester. However, following the resignation of Sean Dyche in April, the defender was hired as an assistant to caretaker boss Mike Jackson.

The interim staff failed to prevent Burnley’s Premier League slippage, but Mee is now poised to return to the top by signing for Thomas Frank’s Brentford, pending several offers from other clubs.

Thomas Frank has already added four new additions to his Brentford squad in this window

Brentford will kick off their Premier League campaign on Sunday 7 August when they travel to the King Power Stadium to face Leicester City.

The Bees hope Ivan Toney will still be part of the squad when they kick off the season. The star striker was of some interest to former club Newcastle United and could be preparing a bid for the attacker.