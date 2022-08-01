WhatsNew2Day
Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Brentford close in on a £12.5m capture of Sampdoria playmaker Mikkel Damsgaard

Sports
By Merry

Brentford nearing a £12.5m catch from Sampdoria playmaker Mikkel Damsgaard as Thomas Frank wants to replace Christian Eriksen after Dane left for Manchester United

  • Denmark international Mikkel Damsgaard can play on the left or behind the striker
  • The playmaker only made 12 appearances in an injury-hit campaign last season
  • The 22-year-old would help fill the void left by Christian Eriksen’s departure

By Simon Jones for MailOnline

Published: | Updated:

Brentford strikes a £12.5m deal for Sampdoria midfielder Mikkel Damsgaard.

The fee includes extras for the 22-year-old Denmark international, who can play on the left or behind the striker, and would help fill the void left by Christian Eriksen’s departure.

The Dane was instrumental in helping Brentford finish in the middle of their first Premier League season.

Brentford strikes a £12.5m deal for Sampdoria midfielder Mikkel Damsgaard.

Brentford strikes a £12.5m deal for Sampdoria midfielder Mikkel Damsgaard.

But despite a lucrative offer to stay in West London, Eriksen decided to move to Manchester United.

Damsgaard was one of the standout players at Euro 2020 last year when Denmark reached the semi-finals.

But the playmaker suffered an injury last season.

He only made 12 appearances but is now fully fit and Thomas Frank is keen to sign him for the new Premier League season.

Damsgaard was one of the standout players at Euro 2020 as Denmark reached the semi-finals

Damsgaard was one of the standout players at Euro 2020 as Denmark reached the semi-finals

Signing Damsgaard would help fill the void left by Christian Eriksen's departure

Signing Damsgaard would help fill the void left by Christian Eriksen’s departure

You might also like More from author
More Stories

Watford 1-0 Sheffield United: Rob…

Merry

MARTIN SAMUEL: Taking the knee has…

Merry

Robin Goodfellow’s racing tips:…

Merry
1 of 4,054

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More