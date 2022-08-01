Brentford close in on a £12.5m capture of Sampdoria playmaker Mikkel Damsgaard

Brentford strikes a £12.5m deal for Sampdoria midfielder Mikkel Damsgaard.

The fee includes extras for the 22-year-old Denmark international, who can play on the left or behind the striker, and would help fill the void left by Christian Eriksen’s departure.

The Dane was instrumental in helping Brentford finish in the middle of their first Premier League season.

But despite a lucrative offer to stay in West London, Eriksen decided to move to Manchester United.

Damsgaard was one of the standout players at Euro 2020 last year when Denmark reached the semi-finals.

But the playmaker suffered an injury last season.

He only made 12 appearances but is now fully fit and Thomas Frank is keen to sign him for the new Premier League season.

