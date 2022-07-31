Brentford boss Thomas Frank says it would be ‘impossible’ to find a new Christian Eriksen

Brentford boss Thomas Frank admits it will be ‘impossible’ to replace Christian Eriksen after the midfielder chose to join Manchester United.

Eriksen spent the second half of last season with the Bees after signing a short-term deal in January, scoring in the 4-1 win over Chelsea and providing four assists in 11 games.

United then ducked to sign the 30-year-old, with Frank saying: “I would have liked him to have stayed. He has brought us a lot of quality.

“We can’t replace that, it’s impossible to replace Eriksen’s quality. But hopefully we can replace it with something else.”

The Bees offered Eriksen an improved deal, but the Denmark international called “big ambitions” and joined United on a three-year contract.

Frank added: ‘Hopefully we can build another game. Mathias Jensen needs to step up and I think we have some very interesting midfielders in Shandon Baptiste, Josh Dasilva and Saman Ghoddos.’

Brentford overcame a dip in form midway through the season and finished in a solid 13th last season.

They’ve had a pretty good transfer window, bringing in highly regarded fullback Aaron Hickey from Bologna and holding key forward Ivan Toney.

The Bees will have to make the most of their squad if they are to enjoy another comfortable Premier League finish.