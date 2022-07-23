Brentford are HUMILIATED by Wolfsburg in pre-season after conceding three goals from corners

Brentford was humiliated by Wolfsburg on their last pre-season outing, losing 4-0 to the German side this afternoon.

Sebastiaan Bornauw, Jonas Wind and Jakub Kaminski scored three goals in the second half in a difficult outing for Thomas Frank’s side after Patrick Wimmer opened the scoring in the first period.

Several Brentford stars were on display, with Ivan Toney and Bryan Mbeumo both starting the game, but the proceedings resulted in more questions than answers for Frank as he aims to help the Bees build a positive first season in the Premier League .

Brentford manager Thomas Frank had plenty to think about after his team’s 4-0 defeat

The Bees conceded three goals in the second half in Germany and struggled defensively the entire time

It was Toney and Mbeumo who linked up early to produce the first striking attempt in the game, with the Frenchman crossing over in front of Toney to head towards goal, but Wolfsburg goalkeeper Koen Casteels led the effort away.

David Raya then sprang into action on the other side, saving a left-footed attempt from Ridle Baku before the Spaniard was on alert again to prevent former Manchester City forward Lukas Mnecha from giving Wolfsburg the lead after Mads Bech was blocked for Omar Marmoush.

The deadlock was broken just before the half hour mark when Raya failed to complete a corner, forcing Wimmer to finish from the edge of the area through a crowd of bodies with the outside of his boot.

Wolfsburg finished 12th in the Bundesliga last season and hopes for a better season

The hosts smelled blood and almost immediately looked for a second, but Micky van de Ven shot over from a corner.

Yoane Wissa should have leveled Brentford just before half time. Toney played the 25-year-old through on target, but, with Casteels in front of him, the attacker could only go wide.

Brentford continued to create chances in the second half, with Wissa this time forcing Casteels to a save before Toney headed just wide from a corner.

But then Wolfsburg turned the style, with Bornauw going home from another corner to make it 2-0.

Yoane Wissa missed a fantastic opportunity to equalize Brentford just before half-time

There were several key players on display for Brentford, but the Bees were badly beaten in Germany

Toney saw an offside header ruled out by a cross from Mbeumo, and it soon became 3-0 with Wind heading into another corner from the home side.

Both managers started making substitutions as the game started to thin, but there was time for Kaminski to add a fourth after expropriating Mathias Jensen on the edge of the Brentford area before finishing past Raya.

The result was not what Frank had wanted or expected, but he had plenty to think about before Brentford traveled to Leicester for their opening game of the season.