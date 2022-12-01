Brent Vitiello, Married at First Sight, is the latest reality star to have his teeth completely remodeled

<!–

He is the latest in a long line of reality TV stars to undergo a dental transformation.

And Brent Vitiello took to Instagram on Thursday to show off his new pearly whites.

The 34-year-old beamed for his followers on his Instagram Stories as he expressed how “excited” he was about his new smile.

The Married At First Sight star explained that he wanted to work with his natural teeth instead of using veneers. He said, ‘Finally here to show you the end result of my new chompers.

“I still wanted to work with the shape and size of my teeth, but my natural teeth, so Dr. Ramzy came up with a very, very good solution.”

Brent then passed it on to the dentist, Dr. Matthew Ramzy, who was standing next to him, who went on to explain what they were doing.

Brent’s end goal was to make his teeth bigger with a regular shape that seems to have been achieved without shaving his natural teeth.

The reality star stated that he has never had fillings and so didn’t want to ruin anything.

The dr. Ramzy, or “genius” according to Brent, explained that they performed a resin bond on the top teeth while straightening only the bottom teeth, achieving Brent’s goal without shaving with rough-looking veneers.

Before: Brent looked dapper earlier this year, showing off his side profile

Before: Brent photographed this year’s Mother’s Day with a radiant smile

MAFS co-stars Matt Ridley, Selin Mengu and Jackson Lonie have also had their teeth fixed since being on the show.

At the time, Matt Ridley admitted that he hadn’t been to the dentist in 23 years and that the color of his teeth made him lack confidence in smiling.

“I’d be lying to you if I said I wasn’t afraid. I hadn’t been to a dentist in 23 years. I had no fillings. I didn’t go for a teeth whitening,” he told Daily Mail Australia.