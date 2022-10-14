Brent Vitiello jets into Melbourne with girlfriend ahead of Daniel Holmes boxing match

Brent Vitiello looked ready to mess around as he arrived at Melbourne Airport on Thursday ahead of his boxing match with his former MAFS fellow player Daniel Holmes.

The hospitality specialist, 33, seemed quietly confident about the fight ahead as he picked up his luggage with his new girlfriend Taylor Davies.

The pair couldn’t help but smile and laugh at each other, while dressed in contrasting white and black color schemes.

Brent went for a black-on-black look consisting of a T-shirt and sweat under an oversized NFL jacket, which he wore open to reveal tattoos peeking over his collar.

He was wearing white socks and sneakers while carrying a black carry-on bag.

His fashion model partner opted for a white crop top and medium-height jeans in a light wash under a long white trench coat.

She paired her outfit with light blue sneakers and natural makeup while letting her slightly curled blonde locks fall loosely over her shoulders.

At one point, the couple stopped for a friendly chat with some MAFS fans.

Taylor first met Brent on a night out at Sydney’s chic restaurant bar Eros and they started dating a few weeks later.

They had only been together for three days when they “nearly got married” and even went to the chapel in Las Vegas – only to fall asleep during the taxi ride there.

The couple has been inseparable ever since and spends almost every day together.

Hosted by Team Ellis Promotions, the ‘Fight At First Sight’ boxing match will feature rival MAFS grooms Brent and Daniel.

During the event, Jackson Lonie will also fight against Sam Cararro, who appeared in the season last year.

Ciarran Stott, Mitch Leek, Tommy Fitzgerald, Australian footballer Clay Smith and Alejandro Nemi also prepare to enter the ring.

Reality TV fans can stream the fight online here.

