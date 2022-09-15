Brendan Schaub slams ‘bully’ Dana White and calls the UFC president a ‘low budget Vince McMahon’

Former UFC heavyweight Brendan Schaub has fired back at Dana White following comments made by the UFC president during a press conference.

The spat arose after Schaub speculated that the UFC orchestrated the weigh-in chaos ahead of UFC 279 to book Khamzat Chimaev and Nate Diaz into separate fights.

Initially assuming that Pat Miletich made the comments, White said the former UFC champion would be the “stupidest bastard in the world” if he really believed in the theory.

Brendan Schaub has hit back at Dana White after the UFC president took a shot at the comedian

The former UFC heavyweight reacted to White’s jabs at a recent press conference

After being advised by a reporter in attendance that Schaub had been propagating the conspiracy theory, White said, “That makes sense.”

While both men had each embraced their belief in the UFC’s involvement in last week’s fiasco, Schaub quickly took to social media to hit back at his former boss.

The fighter-turned-comedian/podcaster wrote on his Instagram:

‘Unfortunately, not surprised that you are a bully,

‘Always been. You put on designer jeans and a pair of “trendy sneakers” and think you’re cool. You’re still a moron with a frat bro vocabulary.’

Schaub speculated that the promotion was involved in the UFC 279 fiasco that saw six fighters rearrange their fights

The former fighter, who put time on his career after being defeated by Travis Browne in 2014, also criticized the UFC boss for a lack of transparency in the reporting of events.

“Sorry, we just don’t believe what you’re telling us after lying countless times, but the sheep media you choose to attend events don’t have the balls to call you out.

“Just in the recent press conference you were caught lying about extra compensation for the fighters.” Schaub added.

Schaub closed his Instagram post claiming that the UFC stole ideas from his Thicc Boy YouTube channel and used them for UFC Fight Pass.

Schaub had an 11-fight tenure with the UFC and went 6-5 in the promotion before retiring in 2014

However, this isn’t the first time the pair has engaged in a war of words since Schaub left the UFC.

In 2018, White called Schaub a “F***ing tool” after Schaub commented on Israel Adesanya’s transition from professional kickboxing to MMA.

Schaub gave a lengthy reply on Twitter, insinuating that White’s position in the promotion was solely the result of his relationship with the then-owners of the UFC.

“You’d be a cardio kickboxing coach in Boston in your late 40s, hoping to get a ticket to my front row booth if Lorenzo Fertitta didn’t save you a**.”