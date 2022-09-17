Brendan Rodgers’s job is on the line with a fortnight ahead at Leicester during international break

Brendan Rodgers goes into the international break with his job on the line after his Leicester team capitulated to give up six at Tottenham, crashing to a sixth consecutive defeat that bottomed them out by one point.

Pressure on Rodgers is mounting with clear signs of disagreement from some fans at the end at the final whistle, two weeks after his team leaked five in a defeat at Brighton.

They have leaked 22 goals in seven games this season and Spurs fans taunted the Leicester boss with a ‘morning fired’ chorus as they stretch into the final 20 minutes of the game as Son Heung-min off the bench came to score a hat-trick.

Brendan Rodgers has admitted he will ‘respect’ Leicester City’s decision on his future

It promises to be an exciting two weeks with the King Power before they return to action in an East Midlands showdown against fellow fighters Nottingham Forest.

“I don’t know, to be honest,” Rodgers said when asked if he expected the Leicester owners to stay with him. “Whatever their decision, I will always respect it. I feel in the team tonight you’ve seen them play in the first half, you can see the confidence in the team, the creativity in the team, the pressure in the team, it’s just cutting out the mistakes.

“There’s no doubt that the first seven games, we’ve had a rough start, especially after the summer we’ve had. Tottenham out, Arsenal out, Chelsea out and Manchester United at home.

‘It [the int break] has probably come at a good time to reset everything and also break the cycle of summer. And there’s a lot of this game that was really good for us.

“The owners will do what they think they have to do. I’m not crazy, I know football. Losing the last six games is not good reading.’

Leicester City remained without a win in the Premier League after losing to Tottenham Hotspur

Rodgers has the protection of a lucrative contract until 2025 and the credit he still has on the success he has achieved since his arrival from Celtic in February 2019.

He led them to their first FA Cup win, two fifth places and the semi-finals of a European competition, but winning the Premier League title couldn’t knock Claudio Ranieri off the throne.

But Rodgers remained defiant when asked if he could turn around.

‘Yes. 100 percent,” he said. “You haven’t seen a team play tonight without conviction, without authority, without courage. You’ve seen a team go out of their way to get back into the game and leave themselves a little open.

However, Rodgers still believes he will be able to turn the tide and get Leicester back on track

“But I’m confident and it’s a challenge that I enjoy because I’ve never had this spell in my career. It’s something I definitely want to continue.

From a coaching perspective there were a lot of good moments and if we take that into the next game against Notts Forest, have reset that game is a big chance at home to get the first win and from there we get a series of games to collect points.

I don’t want to focus too much on summer. I can only look ahead now. We had to get through it, it was a challenge, but now we can only move forward. I’m confident the team can keep going and if they play for much of this as they did, we’ll move up the rankings.”