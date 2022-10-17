Brendan Rodgers ‘storms OUT of media briefing’ after hitting back at question over his £10m salary

<!–

Betrayed Leicester City boss Brendan Rodgers stormed out of a media briefing shortly after his side’s 0-0 draw with Crystal Palace on Saturday.

The stalemate with the Eagles left Leicester with its lowest points total after 10 games since the 1983-84 campaign.

Fan criticism of Rodgers is mounting, but club owner Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprabha has so far kept faith in the Northern Irishman.

Brendan Rodgers is under scrutiny at Leicester after his side failed to win again this weekend

Sportsmail revealed last month that the six-year deal Rodgers signed in 2019 is expected to include significant pay if he is fired.

The pressure on Rodgers became more apparent after the Palace draw, he lost his temper after being asked a question he deemed ‘disgraceful’, according to the Telegraph.

Asked if reports of him making £10m a year are accurate and if this means he’s too expensive to fire, Rodgers replied: “I’ve read on the news where I should be on and I’m sure that’s a total fabrication.’

“It’s not close. I actually think it’s a disrespectful question, very disrespectful. I never asked you how much money you have or if there is a block in your role from your owners.

“I don’t think you need to worry about my pay. If there is a stumbling block somewhere, you should ask the owners. It’s a shameful question.’

Rodgers and his players were booed by their supporters after the Crystal Palace draw

Leicester are now 19th in the Premier League after just one win from their first 10 games, ahead of Nottingham Forest on goal difference.

Rodgers and his players were booed by their own supporters, and a group of them held a banner that read: ‘Board – the time for action is now’.

Pressed on his opinion of the banner, he called on supporters to be angry with him and not the owners.

“When I came in here, it was to take the team into the league and try to disrupt the top teams and for a few years we were able to do that,” said Rodgers.

“We had two fifths, one eighth, which I think is three out of four of the best results in the history of the club. We won the FA Cup for the first time in history and then the Community Shield, and we haven’t been able to strengthen this summer.

Leicester fans showed their anger with a banner calling for Rodgers to be replaced

‘Of course you will be overtaken if you can’t strengthen and other teams can. If any anger comes in anyone’s path it will be for me because it can’t be for the owners. They’ve been great here.

‘I’ll take that with me, but it doesn’t shift my concentration at work. I can handle all that pressure. I understand.

“When we finished fifth and won the FA Cup, I had critics, and when you’re at the bottom, you definitely have critics.”

Leicester once again return to the Kings Power looking for their second win of the season when they host Leeds on Thursday night.