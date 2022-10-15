Brendan Rodgers says he ‘would remain friends’ with club owner Top Srivaddhanaprabha if he is sacked

<!–

Brendan Rodgers says he will remain friends with Leicester City chairman Top Srivaddhanaprabha even if he is eventually fired from King Power.

Rodgers is fighting for his managerial life after parts of the crowd called for his resignation amid the scoreless draw with Crystal Palace that left Leicester in deep relegation trouble.

Foxes boss revealed he had constructive talks with his boss ahead of the game, but admits he cannot guarantee he will still be on post in a week when the team takes on Leeds on Thursday and Wolves next weekend. has.

Brendan Rodgers owns the 2021 FA Cup under Leicester City chairman Top Srivaddhanaprabha

‘Top is a good guy. He wants to win and do well. There’s no problem between us,” Rodgers said.

“He understands the difficulties there will be this year about not being able to improve, and he wants to win.

Leicester have only one win in nine games

“We had a long talk on Friday and I’ve had no indication (about losing his job), but I know what the game is like.

“We would remain friends if he ever had to make a decision. We are in a difficult period, how long that lasts we will see.

“He’ll tell me if the situation changes, but my feelings for him wouldn’t change if that happened.”

Speaking of the public’s reaction to the final whistle, with fans chanting ‘We want Rodgers out’ and holding up a banner urging ‘Board make a change now’, the Leicester boss added: ‘You are always open to criticism if you don’t win games. I accept that.

“I respect that if there is anger, it will be against me. It can’t be the owners, they’ve been great here. It won’t shift my focus. I can control the pressure – no drama.

“You will always come under criticism at the bottom of the league. The critics were here when we were fifth and won the FA Cup. My dedication and focus is on the players and the next game.”