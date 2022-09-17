Brendan Rodgers praises Leicester’s owners and vows to ‘fight on’ amid worst run in EIGHT YEARS

Brendan Rodgers has emphasized his respect for the owners of Leicester City after a humiliating 6-2 defeat to Tottenham on Saturday night.

The former Celtic boss reiterated his gratitude for the club’s ownership despite the Foxes’ worst run in eight years, as pressure continues to mount on Rodgers after a shocking start to the season.

Leicester gave up six against Spurs to make it 11 from two games as their scoreless start to the 2022-23 Premier League season continues with just one draw and six defeats.

Brendan Rodgers reiterated his support for the club’s ownership despite his side’s showing

Rodgers told SkySports: ‘Whatever happens, I will have immense respect for them’ [the owners] because they have given me a lot of support.

‘I understand the game. The score didn’t match the game, but the bottom line is it’s a heavy defeat. They have given me brilliant support.

Rodgers’ team has yet to win in the league with one point from seven games

“Whatever happens to me at Leicester, whether I stay and fight on, I will always respect them.”

“It was a good game for 73 minutes and we were arguably the better side with the chances we created. We were punished for mistakes.’

Leicester had taken the lead through Yuri Tielemans, who was allowed to recapture his missed penalty after VAR confirmed Spurs keeper Hugo Lloris had come off his line to save the first attempt.

And the visitors tied the score at halftime after James Maddison nullified Eric Dier’s second for the hosts, but the visitors were blown away in the second half, partly due to a Son Heung-min hat-trick from the bench.

But despite a string of horror results – with his side’s only win in a penalty shoot-out win over League Two new lads Stockport in the Carabao Cup – the Northern Irishman insists he will persevere in the dugout.

Leicester conceded more than five goals in consecutive league games for the first time since 1980

He told BBC Sport: ‘I always believe we can overcome it. You haven’t seen a team today that is low on confidence, that’s always a good sign.

“Once we were 4-2 down, it was difficult for the players.

“I will always fight, but I understand the game and six consecutive defeats is not good for anyone.

“But I thought we really dominated the game, especially in the first half, but when the first goal came, there was maybe a little deja vu for the players, but they kept fighting and showing their spirit.”

The heavy deficit meant that Leicester had to concede at least five goals in successive top games for the first time since September 1980, after losing 5-2 to Brighton in Graham Potter’s last game before leaving Chelsea.

The former Celtic and Liverpool boss made a dejected figure on the sidelines on Saturday night

Fans have spared no time to file for his resignation as the loyal Foxes look to take Rodgers’ third victim in just seven games at the start of the season.

And the 49-year-old admitted to SkySports that he was unaware of the comments from elements of his support, adding: “Very bad. I come in every day and do my job. I fully understand the frustration of fans.

‘I can’t hide from that. It’s my responsibility.’