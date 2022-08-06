Brendan Rodgers insists James Maddison and Wesley Fofana will be staying at Leicester

Wesley Fofana is ‘flattered’ by Chelsea’s interest, says Leiceser manager Brendan Rodgers as the London club prepares a second bid for the club’s star defender.

The Blues will likely have to put together a world-record package for Leicester to consider selling the 21-year-old Fofana, who signed a new five-year contract in March, as they insist he is not for sale. That would mean a fee to eclipse the £80million Manchester United paid to the Foxes for Harry Maguire three years ago.

Like Fofana, Leicester has rejected two Newcastle offers for playmaker James Maddison, who is valued at around £60 million.

Lciester manager Brendan Rodgers insists Wesley Fofana and James Maddison are not for sale

Asked about the couple’s reaction to the interest in them, boss Rodgers said: “I’ve had extensive talks with both of them. They were flattered. It is no surprise to me that there is interest in him and James is developing into one of the top players in the Premier League.

“They need help. They have so many voices in their ears, considering all the noise around them. It’s important that I make sure they are focused on football and enjoy the spirit of the training ground.

“As soon as they leave training I’m sure there will be agents and every Tom, Dick and Harry trying to get them.

Newcastle have made an improved club record offer for the transfer of James Maddison

‘I have a close relationship with both of them and I speak candidly with them. Wesley is a fantastic young fellow.’

Rodgers says he’s not going anywhere, adding: “Fofana and Maddison are not for sale. Rodgers said this during a press conference on Friday. These are very important players for us’.

“We are in a situation where we have to move some players, but that doesn’t mean we have to get rid of someone, our best assets.”

Maddison has less than two years left on his Leicester contract. He finished at a high level last season, scoring in each of the last four league games and finishing with 18 goals and 12 assists in all competitions.

Leicester defender Wesley Fofana is a target for Chelsea as they undergo a defensive reshuffle

Meanwhile, Chelsea are ready to offer Leicester City defender Wesley Fofana a staggering £200,000 a week wages to join should the Foxes agree to sell.

The 21-year-old has been a target for the Blues as the club undergoes a major defensive reshuffle following the departures of Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen for free this summer.

However, Leicester are unwilling to sell the French youth international for less than £85 million – which would be a world record for a defender.