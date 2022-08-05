Brendan Rodgers confIrms Ricardo Pereira to miss six months with ruptured achilles injury

Leicester City have been rocked on the eve of the new Premier League season with the news that Ricardo Pereira will be out for six months with a ruptured Achilles tendon.

The defender was withdrawn from the 1-0 friendly game against Sevilla at King Power Stadium on Sunday and has undergone surgery on his Achilles tendon this week.

During his first Premier League pre-match press conference of the season, Foxes manager Brendan Rodgers confirmed the Portuguese’s injury and stated what a big miss he will be for the squad.

“Unfortunately, Ricardo Pereira will be out for a maximum of six months.” The Leicester boss said.

“He tore his Achilles tendon, which is such a shame because a lot of our game idea over the summer was based on fullbacks and him in particular. He looked so good. It’s a huge blow to him. He had surgery last night and he will now recover, get strong and come back better I’m sure.

“He will be a big miss for us, but we have to persevere.”

It is the second major injury the 28-year-old suffered during his time at Leicester, following an anterior cruciate ligament injury in 2020 that left him out for five months.

It is a major blow to Leicester, who are still the only Premier League club not to have made a transfer in the summer transfer market, but may now be forced to find a replacement for the defender.

There was better news on the injury front on Harvey Barnes. Barnes was also removed from the win over Sevilla, but Rodgers says he expects the England winger to be back in ‘a few weeks’.

‘He came off’ [in the game]. We didn’t mind then, but maybe he’ll be out with his knee for a few more weeks. Other than that, the team is okay. Hopefully it won’t be too long for Harvey.

“He’ll come back and pick up where he left off because he’s had a really good pre-season.”

Elsewhere, goalkeeper Danny Ward has been training this week to take on the role of the late Kasper Schmeichel, but Ryan Bertrand isn’t ready to join the matchday roster just yet.

‘He didn’t show up at all’ [in pre-season]”Ryan,” said Rodgers. He is still a few weeks away from being fit. He has not been admitted.’

Leicester will kick off their Premier League campaign at home against Brentford on Sunday.