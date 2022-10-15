Brendan Rodgers blames poor summer window for Leicester’s plight following 0-0 draw with Palace 

<!–

Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers has claimed his side’s poor transfer window meant they had to ‘fight’ the season as their struggle in the Premier League continues after a 0-0 draw with Crystal Palace.

The former Celtic manager believes their poor spell – in which Wout Faes was their sole outfield recruit – is one of the main reasons for his side’s struggles, which has left his position ‘open to criticism’.

The Foxes showed glimpses of their quality, but were ultimately wasteful on offense, wasting several chances to find the breakthrough.

Brendan Rodgers believes bad summer business has left his side and must ‘fight’ this season

The dull and toothless 0-0 draw against Crystal Palace saw the booing echoed at the last time

Speaking to BT Sport after the game at King Power Stadium, he said: ‘The modern game is always… if you don’t win games, you get criticized and I accept that, that’s part of the game.

“But as you can see today, the players they fight are, they work, they run and they give everything in the game.

“It’s just going to be a season where, I’ve always felt after our summer, we had to fight our way through this season.

Rodgers’ squad struggled on Saturday afternoon to punish an outrageous Palace side at home

“The players are doing that and gradually we should get better results as the season goes on.”

His side was certainly dominant against Palace, but a lack of a clinical final touch on offense ultimately cost the Foxes.

They failed to penalize an out-of-the-ordinary Eagles side on Saturday afternoon, with Harvey Barnes and Patson Daka drawn saves from Palace goalkeeper Vicente Guaita.

Wout Faes was the only summer addition to the Foxes, but made an impression against Palace

But questions have been raised about the Northern Irish’s position with the King Power, and at the final whistle, the pitch was booed.

“What we don’t understand is the financial situation,” Joe Cole told BT Sport. “We don’t understand how much (it’s going to cost) to get rid of Brendan and hire a top manager.

“He is clearly unhappy that no players have come in. He called them a difficult season.

Leicester will only disappear from the bottom of the table if Nottingham Forest lose on Saturday

“I don’t think he thought it would be that hard, but you just have to dig into it. Brendan has made players better and there was a bit of a struggle today. They should see that as a positive.

“Common sense rarely wins. Brendan is a proven manager. Looking at the owner’s face, he does not look like a man who is satisfied with this football club, although the logic says that he should stay with him.

And fellow pundit Robbie Savage added: “I think if Leicester got rid of him, I think most teams would put him outside the top four.”