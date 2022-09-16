Brendan Rodgers admits it is tough to leave 36-year-old Jamie Vardy out of his Leicester side

Brendan Rodgers is on a tough tightrope to wean Leicester City from Jamie Vardy as they are bottom of the Premier League amid doubts about his own future as boss.

Vardy, the club’s top scorer for the past seven seasons, was dropped from Brighton two weeks ago and although substitutes Patson Daka and Kelechi Iheanacho both scored, they lacked his leadership.

The 35-year-old talisman is hoping for a recall from Tottenham on Saturday, where Leicester have taken just one point from six games, but Rodgers admits it’s a tough balancing act.

Brendan Rodgers admits how difficult it is to manage Jamie Vardy’s Leicester appearances

“Jamie understands where he stands,” Rodgers said. “He’ll be 36 in January and he knows he can’t go on forever. We just have to manage it to get the best version possible.

“When I came here in 2019, people wrote him off, and we’ve had some fantastic years with him.

“It’s a challenge for any player, especially the top players, when the time comes when you’re not as used to it as before. It’s always hard to accept. However, you should try to support the team and collective and then do your very best when asked to play. He does everything he can to take care of himself. ‘

Steven Gerrard struggled when Rodgers started letting him out of games at Liverpool and eventually moved to Los Angeles Galaxy.

Rodgers believes Vardy still has the ‘hunger, drive and desire’ to contribute to the Foxes

However, the Leicester boss thinks Vardy can embrace his diminished role and the team desperately needs his contribution. The striker has yet to score this season, but will overtake Kasper Schmeichel’s club record of 276 Premier League appearances for Leicester if he is present on Saturday night.

“The two guys (Daka and Iheanacho) did really well in the last game but you can never write Jamie off because he still has that hunger, drive and desire,” added Rodgers.

“I don’t think I can expect from him what he did five years ago. We just need to maximize what he has, whether that’s an hour, 90 minutes, or 30 minutes off the couch. All I want from Jamie or any player is for them to put their foot on the ground every minute.”