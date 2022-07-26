Brendan Fraser transforms into 600lb recluse for new film The Whale as he returns to Hollywood

Nineties heartthrob Brandan Fraser has been transformed into a 600-pound man for his new film The Whale.

In a first depiction of The Whale, Fraser has undergone a significant physical transformation to play an obese man.

Fraser, 53, seems like a very different world from the sculpted actor, fans remember him as in George Of The Jungle and Encino Man.

Directed by Darren Aronofsky, the A24 film sees Fraser play a man who is “living with obesity” and “struggling to reconnect with his 17-year-old daughter,” according to the report. Variety.

The drama, an adaptation of the 2012 play The Whale by Samuel D. Hunter, will have its world premiere at the Venice Film Festival in 2022. No release date has been set yet.

Fraser previously discussed his role in the film during an interview with Uniladwhere he discussed the ‘extensive’ and ‘cumbersome’ wardrobe and predicted the role would make a ‘lasting impression’.

“It’s going to be something you haven’t seen before,” Fraser told the outlet year. “That’s really all I can tell you… The wardrobe and suit were elaborate, seamless, cumbersome. This is certainly a far cry from anything I’ve ever done, but not to hold back… I know it will make a lasting impression.”

Previously: Fraser pictured in 1997 film George of the Jungle

The film will be Fraser’s first starring role in nearly 10 years, following the release of his 2013 direct-to-DVD action movie Breakout.

Already a household name thanks to his starring role in Tarzan parody George Of The Jungle, Fraser became a screen icon after playing the reckless Richard ‘Rich’ O’Connell in The Mummy franchise.

The actor is now experiencing a career renaissance after stepping out of the spotlight, with roles in Batgirl and a prominent role in the new Martin Scorsese film Killers of the Flower Moon.

The actor has also experienced struggles in his career and personal life.

In 2018, Brendan opened up about how a sexual assault by an influential Hollywood figure and years of his own stunts virtually destroyed his film career.

Throwback: Fraser in the 1992 movie Encino Man

The actor, who was a household name in the 1990s and 2000s with hits such as George of the Jungle and the Mummy franchise, told GQ in a long profile on how there had been a steady decline in acting roles in recent years.

Several factors appear to have contributed, including a failing marriage, a growing list of health problems and a spiral into depression.

Fraser first describes in the profile that he was sexually harassed in 2003 by then president of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, Philip Berk.

The alleged incident took place in 2003 at the Beverly Hills Hotel while they were having lunch.

“His left hand reaches around me, grabs my cheek, and one of his fingers touches me in the stain,” he told GQ,

Upcoming Attractions: A24 gave a first look at The Whale during its premiere at the 79th Venice Film Festival

“And he’s starting to move it. I felt sick. I felt like a little kid. I felt like there was a ball in my throat. I thought I was going to cry.’

After immediately leaving lunch, Fraser told his wife about the interaction, but otherwise remained silent for fear of embarrassment and career damage.

Though not made public, he did eventually report the incident to the HFPA, but their response was clear: Fraser was rarely invited to the Globes after 2003.

In the article, Berk says he wrote a letter to Fraser about the incident, but “didn’t admit any wrongdoing.”

Strike a pose: Fraser pictured in New York in June 2021

Fraser said he was getting depressed and started telling himself he deserved what happened to him.

“I blamed myself and I was miserable – because I said, ‘This is nothing; this man reached out and he caught a feeling’. That summer continued – and I can’t remember what I worked on after that.’

Fraser also says the roles he played took a physical toll on him. His physical peak of 1997’s “George of the Jungle” faded quickly.

‘By the time I took the third mummy photo in China [in 2008], I was put together with tape and ice… because they are small and light and they fit under your clothes. I built myself an exoskeleton every day.’

Ultimately, the injuries he sustained while performing his stunts required multiple surgeries:

He needed a lumbar laminectomy, a surgery that removes the posterior part of a vertebra in the lower back to create more space in the spinal canal.

It didn’t last though and it had to be redone a year later. He underwent partial knee replacement, more back surgery that involved screwing several compressed spinal pads together, and even surgery to repair his vocal cords.

Fraser said he was in and out of hospitals for almost seven years.