Brendan Fraser tears up while receiving a standing ovation at Venice Film Festival for The Whale

Brendan Fraser got emotional when he received a long standing ovation at the Venice Film Festival for his latest film The Whale, which has already earned him Oscars buzz.

The actor, 53, brought tears to his eyes when he heard the enthusiastic response from the audience, and although he tried to leave the theater, the sustained applause left him hanging in appreciation.

Fraser bows to the clapping crowd in a Twitter video shared by Variety editor-in-chief Ramin Setoodeh.

The American-Canadian star also got emotional during the long standing ovation from six minutes before the film, in another clip shared by Setoodeh.

He is first depicted sitting, before director Darren Aronofsky, 53, gestures for him to stand, after which the audience cheers and applauds.

The mummy chieftain looked neat in a dark gray suit, which he paired with a bright blue tie and black dress shoes.

Well-received: The Whale is a psychological drama in which Brendan underwent a physical transformation and wore prosthetics to play a man who “lives with obesity” (still from the film)

Fans and friends on Twitter loved Fraser’s response, with actor Dwayne Johnson writing a lovely note of support.

“Man, this makes me so happy to see this beautiful ovation for Brendan. He supported me to get into his Mummy Returns franchise for my very first role, kicking off my Hollywood career. I’m rooting for all your success brother and congratulations to my friend Darren Aronofsky.’

Another Twitter user wrote: “Brenden Fraser being brought to tears when he receives praise or recognition destroys me. You are so loved!!’

Someone else hinted at the Oscars buzz around the role, writing, “I generally don’t care about awards, but Brendan Fraser better win that Oscar.”

Meanwhile, another fan cheered Fraser’s comeback: “If you know anything about Brendan Fraser’s personal life and what has happened to his career, you should be cheering for this man. What a beautiful moment that is well deserved. The start of something special.’

Another social media user pointed out that Fraser just needed the right part, writing: ‘Very happy for Brendan Fraser’s excellent actor who just needed the right script’

Brave: Fraser looked delighted on Sunday as he attended the photocall for his The Whale at the festival on Sunday

The Whale is a psychological drama in which Brendan undergoes a physical transformation, as he plays a 600-pound gay man who is in a wheelchair – a role that also required him to wear prosthetics.

The official summary reads: ‘A reclusive English teacher suffering from severe obesity tries to reconnect with his estranged teenage daughter for one last chance at redemption.’

Set to hit theaters on December 9, the film will mark Brendan’s first starring role in a film since 2013’s straight-to-DVD thriller Breakout, leading many fans to believe this is his comeback.

Earlier on Sunday, Fraser looked delighted as he attended a photo call for The Whale at the festival.

He stood out in a gray and white pinstripe jacket and matching trousers.

Brendan slipped on a light blue shirt, a brown belt, and a pair of shiny cream shoes.

He beamed as he posed with fellow cast members, Stranger Things’ Sadie Sink, Hong Chau and Aronofsky.

Rave reviews: The cast’s performance comes after the film reportedly received a standing ovation on its first showing

Sadie looked quintessentially stylish in a white cropped dress with black and metal hardwear details.

While Hong stunned in a lace white dress with a sweetheart neckline, showing off her roomy cleavage and small waist.

Darren stood out from the crowd in a lilac suit layered over the top of a black and white patterned shirt.