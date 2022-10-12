Brendan Fraser in tears during five minute standing ovation at London screening of The Whale

Brendan Fraser received another prolonged standing ovation for his film The Whale. which was shown at the London Film Festival on Tuesday.

The actor broke down in tears during the five-minute standing ovation for the film, which marks his Hollywood comeback after years of struggling with depression following an allegation of sexual assault, along with several health issues.

In a video shared by a guest, an emotional Brendan, 53, is seen bowing to rapturous applause from the audience before embracing director Darren Aronofsky and screenwriter Samuel D. Hunter, who joined him on stage.

‘Am I in Venice? 5 minutes standing ovation for Brendan Fraser’s masterpiece in #TheWhale. He had the audience in the palm of his hand throughout the film. My heart is in my throat,’ one viewer wrote alongside the video.

Brendan was proudly supported by his glamorous partner Jeanne Moore as he graced the red carpet for the UK premiere on day seven of the BFI London Film Festival.

The Whale, which opens in theaters in December, first premiered at the Venice Film Festival last month and is quickly garnering rave reviews.

In footage shared on social media after the film’s screening in Venice, Brendan fought back tears as he received a lengthy standing ovation.

Fans and friends on Twitter loved Fraser’s emotional response, with actor Dwayne Johnson writing a lovely message of support.

‘Man, it makes me so happy to see this beautiful ovation for Brendan. He supported me in getting into his Mummy Returns franchise for my first role ever, which launched my Hollywood career.

‘Rooting for all your success brother and congratulations to my bid Darren Aronofsky.’

The Whale is a psychological drama in which Brendan underwent a physical transformation as he plays a 600-pound gay man who is confined to a wheelchair, a role for which he also had to wear prosthetics.

Its official synopsis reads: ‘A reclusive English teacher suffering from severe obesity tries to reconnect with his estranged teenage daughter for one last chance at redemption.’

Set to hit theaters on December 9, the film marks Brendan’s first starring role in a film since 2013’s direct-to-DVD thriller Breakout, leading many fans to believe this is his comeback.

Fraser shot to stardom when he was cast in children’s favorite film series George of the Jungle and The Mummy.

His incredibly chiseled physique earned him a position as a Hollywood heartthrob as he thrashed around the sets and performed stunts in high-action roles.

But Fraser revealed in a later interview the toll the stunts had taken on his body.

He told GQ in 2018, that while filming the third installment of The Mummy franchise, he was taped and cut injuries between takes.

Speaking from his home in Bedford, New York, he said the physical demands of his roles made him feel like a workhorse from the Orwell novel Animal Farm.

After gaining fame through the action-packed films, Fraser described his buff physique as looking like ‘a walking steak’.

In the same interview, the actor revealed that he believed he had been blacklisted from Hollywood after he claimed he had been sexually assaulted by former president of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, Philip Berk, in 2003.

Fraser claimed he was leaving a luncheon hosted by the HFPA at the Beverly Hills Hotel in Hollywood when Berk shook his hand.

Fraser said: ‘His left hand reaches around, grabs my cheek and one of his fingers touches me in the smell. And he starts moving it around.’

He added: ‘I felt sick. I felt like a little child. I felt like there was a bullet in my throat. I thought I was going to cry’.

Fraser claimed he was able to remove Berk’s hand before running out of the hotel and going straight home. He told his then-wife, Afton Smith, about the incident, but never made it public.

Instead, his representatives asked Berk for a written apology, which he gave but did not admit any wrongdoing.

Speaking to GQ about the allegations, Berk admitted he had written Fraser a letter of apology, but insisted he had done nothing wrong and dismissed Fraser’s account as ‘a total fabrication’.

After Fraser reported the claim to the HFPA, he said he believed he may have been ‘blacklisted’ and rarely invited back to the Golden Globe Awards.

Fraser said the incident had caused him to ‘withdraw’ as he spiraled into depression.

He described feeling ‘not worthy’ as the decade wore on, leading him to take on roles he was less proud of.