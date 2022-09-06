Brendan Fraser smiles at JFK Airport… after tearing up during The Whale premiere in Venice

Brendan Fraser, an Oscar-winning heartthrob in the 1990s, grinned from ear to ear as he landed at JFK Airport in New York City on Monday.

The 53-year-old SAG Award winner was comfortably dressed in head-to-toe black attire for his transatlantic flight from Italy.

Brendan is still beaming about his comeback in Hollywood after the fanfare of the world premiere of The Whale – in which he plays Charlie, a 600-pound gay English teacher who wants to reconnect with his daughter.

Fraser got tears in his eyes when he received a six minute standing ovation for his performance at the 79th Venice International Film Festival on Sunday.

Darren Aronofsky’s acclaimed psychological drama, based on the 2012 play by Samuel D. Hunter, will hit theaters on December 9.

The Whale also features Sadie Sink, Samantha Morton, Hong Chau, Ty Simpkins, and Sathya Sridharan.

‘I developed muscles I didn’t know I had’ [wearing the prosthetic fat suit]said the Indiana resident at Sunday’s press conference—according to Variety.

“I even felt dizzy at the end of the day when all the devices were removed; it was like stepping off the jetty onto a boat in Venice. That [sense of] wavy. It gave me appreciation for those whose bodies are similar.

“You have to be an incredibly strong person, mentally and physically, to live in that physical being.”

Last month, Brendan packed the fourth season of HBO Max’s Doom Patrol, in which he has a dual role as Cliff Steele/Robotman.

And in May, Fraser will attend the world premiere of Killers of the Flower Moon at the Cannes Film Festival in France.

The No Sudden Move actor plays a lawyer named WS Hamilton in Martin Scorsese’s 2017 $200 million film adaptation of David Grann’s nonfiction book.

This 1920s drama set in Oklahoma also stars Leonardo DiCaprio, Robert DeNiro, Lily Gladstone, John Lithgow, Jesse Plemons, Cara Jade Myers, Jillian Dion, and JaNae Collins.

Brendan built a decent career for himself starring in such films as Encino Man (1992), School Ties (1992), With Honors (1994), George of the Jungle (1997), Gods and Monsters (1998), Blast from the Past (1999) ), and Bedazzled (2000).

‘I looked different then. My journey to where I am now was to discover as many characters as possible,” Fraser said of his heyday in the 1990s.

“And this was the biggest challenge I wanted for me. I think Charlie is by far the most heroic man I’ve ever played, because his superpower is to see the good in others and bring it out in them.”

On a personal level, Cornish College of the Arts has three sons – Griffin, nearly 20; Holden, 18; and Leland, 16 – from his nine-year marriage to Afton Smith, which ended in 2008.