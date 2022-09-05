Brendan Fraser says severely obese people are ‘incredibly strong’ after playing overweight man

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Brendan Fraser says playing the part of a severely obese man taught him that people of similar weight are “incredibly” strong mentally and physically.

The 53-year-old actor stars as Charlie in the film The Whale, which tells the story of a reclusive English teacher battling severe obesity and trying to reconnect with his estranged teenage daughter.

The film premiered Sunday at Italy’s Venice Film Festival and has already generated Oscar buzz, with Brendan saying the role was a learning curve for him as he began to understand that people’s trauma can manifest in their bodies because it affects their eating habits.

Eye-opening: Brendan Fraser says playing the part of a seriously obese man taught him that people of comparable overweight are mentally and physically ‘incredibly’ strong

According to the guard, he said at a news conference: “It gave me appreciation for those whose bodies are similar. I’ve learned that you have to be an incredibly strong person, physically, mentally, to live in that being.

Charlie’s physical mobility is limited to his home, his couch. His story is told behind closed doors. He is a light in a dark space. I find it poetic that the trauma he carries with him manifests in the physical weight of his body.

“I had to learn to move absolutely in a new way. I developed muscles I didn’t know I had. I even felt dizzy at the end of the day when all the devices were removed, like stepping off a boat onto the dock here in Venice.’

Well-received: The Whale is a psychological drama in which Brendan underwent a physical transformation and wore prosthetics to play a man who “lives with obesity” (still from the film)

The star’s character weighs about 600 pounds in Darren Aronofsky’s new movie and he had to wear a cumbersome costume to turn into the character, with Brendan admitting he struggled with the start of the suit and felt very strange when he got it. off at the end of the day.

The actor previously spoke with Vanity Fair about why he took on the role, insisting he wanted a new challenge.

Brendan said, ‘If there’s no risk, why bother? I want to learn from the people I work with at this point in my career.

Brave: Brendan Fraser looked ecstatic on Sunday as he attended the photocall for his new film The Whale at the Venice Film Festival

“I’ve had such variety, lots of highs and lows, so what I like to do in the second half of my time is to feel like I’m contributing to the profession, and I’m learning from it.”

‘This is an excellent opportunity. I wanted to disappear into it. I hoped I would become unrecognizable.’

Brendan looked smart in a gray and white pinstripe jacket and matching trousers as he attended the photocall for his new film The Whale at the Venice Film Festival on Sunday.

Response: The applause was sparked when Brendan’s name appeared in the credits, reports The Independent

He put on a light blue shirt, a brown belt and a pair of shiny cream shoes.

Brendan beamed as he posed with fellow cast members, Stranger Things’ Sadie Sink, Hong Chau and director Darren Aronofsky.

The cast’s performance comes after the film reportedly received an eight-minute standing ovation on its first showing — with the applause sparked when Brendan’s name appeared in the credits, the report notes. The independent.

It marks Brendan’s first starring role in a movie since 2013’s straight-to-DVD thriller Breakout, leading many fans to believe this is his comeback.