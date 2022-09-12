Brendan Fraser reunites with Michelle Yeoh 14 years after starring together in The Mummy

<!–

Brendan Fraser and Michelle Yeoh reunited Sunday night, 14 years after they starred together in The Mummy: Tomb for the Dragon Emperor.

The actor, 53, and the 60-year-old actress shared a warm hug as they greeted each other at the Toronto International Film Festival Tribute Awards.

Tomb of the Dragon Emperor was the third film in The Mummy franchise, with Brendan in the lead role as Rick O’Connell while Michelle played the sorceress Zi Yuan.

Michelle and Brendan posed together for a photo at the awards ceremony, where they both prepared to receive accolades.

Fans of the actors rushed to Twitter to express their delight at the sight of the sweet reunion.

One wrote: ‘Best Actor and Best Actress there. Please make it happen!!’

While another said: ‘Real tears now’.

And a third got excited: ‘Mommy reunion!!’

The two actors have both won many awards for their recent movie roles.

Michelle was awarded the inaugural TIFF Share Her Journey Groundbreaker award for her role in Everything Everywhere All at Once.

And Brendan looks set to launch a full-fledged career comeback with his appearance in the Darren Aronofsky-directed film The Whale.

His performance as a morbidly obese teacher named Charlie in the drama has caused a huge stir as he received a prolonged standing ovation after the film’s premiere at the Venice Film Festival earlier this month.

Brendan said on Sunday his confidence is up amid the rave reviews he’s received for his work in the upcoming film.

“So many times I’ve just felt like a working actor happy with a job: ‘What have you got? I’ll do it,'” he said, according to the Toronto Star. “And that’s a different boy than I am now.”

He added: ‘In recent years, when I’ve been a little more reluctant to step forward – having a life with children and an eldest son with special needs, another child who is now becoming a senior and another who is [learning] to drive and he picks up guitar – I think it just gave me a sense of purpose that I don’t know I would have appreciated as a younger man.”

Brendan was later awarded the TIFF Tribute Award for Performance presented by IMDbPro.