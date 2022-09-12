Brendan Fraser has emotional embrace with The Whale costar Sadie Sink at 2022 TIFF premiere

<!–

Brendan Fraser of the Whale was seen emotionally embracing his co-star Sadie Sink during entrances at the Toronto International Film Festival Sunday in 2022.

Fraser, 53, who appears to be launching a full-fledged career comeback with his appearance in the Darren Aronofsky-directed film, wore a black suit with a white collared shirt, black tie and brown shoes at the filming event.

Fraser’s performance as a morbidly obese teacher named Charlie in the drama has caused a huge stir, as he received a prolonged standing ovation after the film’s premiere at the Venice Film Festival earlier this month.

Fraser said on Sunday that his confidence is up amid the rave reviews he has received for his work in the upcoming film.

“So many times I’ve just felt like a working actor happy with a job: ‘What have you got? I’ll do it,'” he said, according to the Toronto Star. “And that’s a different boy than I am now.”

He added: ‘In recent years, when I’ve been a little more reluctant to step forward – having a life with children and an eldest son with special needs, another child who is now becoming a senior and another who is [learning] to drive and he picks up guitar – I think it just gave me a sense of purpose that I don’t know I would have appreciated as a younger man.”

The veteran actor had short brown locks when he was seen with Sink, who plays Ellie, the estranged daughter of his controversial character in the film.

He posed with celebrated filmmaker Aronofsky, who wore a sky-blue suit with white sneakers

Fraser signed autographs for fans at the Canadian film festival outside the Royal Alexandra Theatre

Sink, 20, donned a red dress with her flowing red locks down and moved to the side as she posed for photos at the event in Canada.

Sink spoke to Collider about the role in June, saying it was “just a really creatively satisfying project to work on.”

The Stranger Things star added: “It was a very small cast and set, and we had three whole weeks of rehearsal and Darren actually wanted to treat it like it was a play because The Whale was originally a play.

Sink donned a red dress with her flowing red locks down and moved aside

Sink plays Ellie, the estranged daughter of Fraser’s controversial character in the film

The costars hugged during entrances at the film festival

“The way he staged it and the way we rehearsed it, like you would in a theater company, he taped the walls of the set and everything so we could rehearse in a mock room, I think.

Sink, who has also appeared in films such as Dear Zoe, Eli and The Glass Castle, said she was creatively encouraged “to have that rehearsal process that we so often lose when you’re working on a TV series.

“It was just really special, and it was nice to have that and to work together and focus on the character work and really take the time to dive into the lyrics so you feel really prepared when it comes to the day of shooting, and you know your character really well,” she said.

Sink can also be seen in films such as Dear Zoe, Eli and The Glass Castle